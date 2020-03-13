Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 13-Mar-2020
Boeing joins the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance as part of its climate goals
Goa Mopa Airport receives environmental clearance to resume works
Boeing Joins Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance
Boeing [NYSE: BA] has joined the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA) in support of its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 25% by 2025, and ultimately power operations with 100% renewable energy. This alliance of large clean energy buyers, energy providers, service providers and NGO partners supports a large-scale, rapid transition to a cleaner future.
“This move demonstrates Boeing’s commitment to environmental responsibility,” said Beth Schryer, Boeing vice president of Facilities & Asset Management. “Boeing is shifting into a new era, where we must focus on a zero-carbon energy path forward. Joining the world’s largest corporations in a global sustainability effort is the right thing to do for the planet.”
REBA membership expands Boeing’s leadership in the use of renewable energy and energy efficiency. Two Boeing sites – Renton, Washington, and Charleston, South Carolina – use 100% carbon-free electricity through a combination of renewable energy consumption and carbon offsets from renewable sources. The company is also ranked 16th on the EPA’s Green Power Partnership Fortune 500® Partners List, and has been named an EPA ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year for nine years running.
“As the world’s largest aerospace company, it is our job to use resources responsibly,” said Bryan Scott, Boeing vice president of Environment, Health & Safety. “Our teams at Boeing are working toward a future of 100% renewable energy in our plants and offices.”
Boeing is the world's largest aerospace company and leading provider of commercial airplanes, defense, space and security systems, and global services. As a top U.S. exporter, the company supports commercial and government customers in more than 150 countries. Boeing employs more than 160,000 people worldwide and leverages the talents of a global supplier base. Building on a legacy of aerospace leadership, Boeing continues to lead in technology and innovation, deliver for its customers and invest in its people and future growth.
Goa Mopa Airport receives environmental clearance to resume works
India's Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change reportedly granted environmental clearance for works to resume for the Goa Mopa Airport development project (The Hindustan Times/Indian Express, 12/13-Mar-2020). As previously reported by CAPA, works on the project were suspended in Mar-2019 after India's Supreme Court revoked environmental clearance for the project.