Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 13-Mar-2020

Boeing joins the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance as part of its climate goals

Boeing joined (12-Mar-2020) the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance in support of its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 25% by 2025, and ultimately power operations with 100% renewable energy.

The alliance of large clean energy buyers, energy providers, service providers and NGO partners supports a large scale, rapid transition to a cleaner future. Two Boeing sites (Renton, Washington and Charleston, South Carolina) use 100% carbon free electricity through a combination of renewable energy consumption and carbon offsets from renewable sources.

Boeing VP facilities and asset management stated: "Boeing is shifting into a new era, where we must focus on a zero-carbon energy path forward. Joining the world’s largest corporations in a global sustainability effort is the right thing to do for the planet" and the move "demonstrates Boeing’s commitment to environmental responsibility" [more - original PR]

