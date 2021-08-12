Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 12-Aug-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

easyJet introduces new cabin crew and pilot uniforms made from recycled plastic bottles

easyJet announced (09-Aug-2021) it is introducing a new uniform for cabin crew and pilots, each made from around 45 recycled plastic bottles as part of its commitment to mitigate waste and search for innovative change beyond carbon reduction.

The new uniform will be introduced into cabin crew circulation this in Aug-2021, and is manufactured by Tailored Image.

The roll out across the airline is estimated to prevent around 500,000 plastic bottles from ending up as plastic waste p/a.

The material is made using renewable energy sources and has a 75% lower carbon footprint than traditional polyester.

The new fabric, adapted to the airline's current style, was first trialled in 2020 for suitability in the cabin and flight deck environments.

Compared to the non recycled alternative, it is more abrasion-resistant.

It provides more elasticity, a four way stretch, improving fit and freedom of movement for enhanced comfort and durability.

This development can lead to it being long-lasting for the wearer, reducing the need for more uniform items to be produced in the long term.

Plastic has also been replaced in all clothing-related packaging in favour of recyclable and biodegradable materials, including replacing plastic collar strays with recyclable cardboard ones, plastic shirt clips with metal shirt clips, non recyclable white coated card with recyclable cardboard card and polypropylene outer shirt covers with biodegradable shirt covers. [more - original PR]

Forty-five bottles will go into each uniform – with a potential of half a million bottles to be reused annually as part of the airline's commitment to address impacts beyond carbon and reduce waste

Over the course of the five-year uniform contract easyJet will be responsible for preventing 2,700,000 plastic bottles from ending up in land fill or in oceans

The high-tech material is made using renewable energy sources and has a 75% lower carbon footprint than traditional polyester

easyJet, Europe's leading airline, has announced today that it is introducing a new uniform for cabin crew and pilots, each made from around 45 recycled plastic bottles as part of its commitment to mitigate waste and search for innovative change beyond carbon reduction. Manufactured by Northern-Ireland based Tailored Image and created with unique high-tech material, the new uniform will be introduced into cabin crew circulation this month. The roll-out across the airline is estimated to prevent around half a million plastic bottles from ending up as plastic waste each year.

Not only does the fabric reduce plastic waste, but the high-tech material is made using renewable energy sources and has a 75% lower carbon footprint than traditional polyester.

The new fabric, adapted to the airline's current style, was first trialled last year for suitability in the cabin and flight deck environments. Compared to the non-recycled alternative, it is more abrasion-resistant. It also provides even more elasticity, a four-way stretch, improving fit and freedom of movement for enhanced comfort and durability. This development can lead to it being long-lasting for the wearer, reducing the need for more uniform items to be produced in the long term.

Beyond the new fabric, plastic has also been replaced in all clothing-related packaging in favour of recyclable and biodegradable materials: replacing plastic collar strays with recyclable cardboard ones, plastic shirt clips with metal shirt clips, non-recyclable white coated card with recyclable cardboard card and polypropylene outer shirt covers with biodegradable shirt covers.

easyJet has already taken steps to reduce plastic onboard as it continues to reduce the number of single-use plastic items used on its flights. The airline has already replaced many items with more sustainable alternatives, such as introducing a small plant-based bowl as a teabag holder, removing over 27 million individual items of plastic from our inflight retail operation in Financial Year 2020, and has never offered plastic straws. It also offers a 50p discount on hot drinks for customers who bring their reusable cup.

Tina Milton, Director of Cabin Services at easyJet, said:

"Climate change is an issue for all of us, and at easyJet, we are looking at all parts of our operation to see where we can reduce carbon emissions and reduce waste.

"We are excited to be debuting this new pilot and cabin crew uniform made from recycled plastic bottles and to introduce it for our pilots and cabin crew colleagues. We know that sustainability is an important issue for them and also for our customers.

"It is a priority for us to continue work on reducing our carbon footprint in the short term, coupled with long-term work to support the development of new technology, including zero-emission planes which aspire to reduce the carbon footprint of aviation radically. We continue to work with innovative technology partners Wright Electric and Airbus. Each of them has set out its ambitious timetables for bringing zero-emission aircraft into commercial service to become a reality.

"People have a choice in how they travel, and if people choose to fly with us, we want to be one of the best choices they can make."

Bernard Birt, Managing Director of Tailored Image, said:

"Our role as a bespoke uniform and corporate wear provider is to deliver innovative solutions for our clients, built around comfort and practicality for their wearers. The additional challenge with the easyJet project was to meet their exceptionally high standards in reducing environmental impact.

“By combining the expertise of our design and garment technology teams, we developed a collaborative approach with a mill that is leading the way in the development of sustainable fabrics.

“We were excited from the outset to be involved in this project and are delighted that the success of the new EasyJet wardrobe demonstrates the result of our award-winning customer-focused approach and our ability to meet even the most exacting briefs."

From its first flight over 25 years ago, easyJet has been focused on being as carbon efficient as possible to reduce carbon emissions; transitioning its fleet to increasingly more modern, fuel and therefore carbon-efficient planes; flying them in ways that avoid noise and unnecessary use of energy; whilst still flying aircraft full of passengers.

Since 2000 easyJet has reduced the carbon emissions for each kilometre flown by a passenger by over a third. Initiatives have included introducing lightweight carpets, trolleys and seats, single-engine taxiing and removing paper manuals from aircraft.

In 2019, easyJet became the world's first major airline to operate carbon neutral flights across its whole network by offsetting the carbon emissions from the fuel used for all of its flights through schemes accredited by two of the highest verification standards, Gold Standard and the Verified Carbon Standard.

Carbon offsetting is only an interim measure. New technologies are still being developed, so the airline will continue to support innovative technology, including developing hybrid and electric/hydrogen planes, working with others across the industry to reinvent and de-carbonise aviation over the long term. The aim will be for easyJet to reduce the amount of carbon offsetting undertaken as new technologies emerge.

Bristol Airport and easyJet enter sustainability collaboration

Bristol Airport and easyJet announced (11-Aug-2021) a new collaboration to align on their important strategic goals around sustainability.

The partnership will involve a series of trials geared towards the overall ambition to achieve a "-zero emissions" turnaround at Bristol Airport, as well as taking steps to contribute positively towards reducing easyJet's overall carbon footprint.

The joint partnership will study a range of developments and operational efficiencies.

It is hoped that any successful results from the trials will have the potential to be rolled out across easyJet's network which spans 150 airports across 35 countries.

The partnership will work with various expert associates and partners throughout the aviation industry to help reduce and eliminate emissions from aircraft ground operations.

Projects and trials will include work in the following areas:

Electric ground power units;

Sustainable aviation fuels;

Electric passenger coach transportation;

Recycling and waste management;

Employee carbon saving initiatives;

Supply chain carbon reductions;

Aircraft continuous descent approaches;

Zero carbon emission aircraft turnarounds;

Neo aircraft deployment and fleet optimisation. [more - original PR]

Bristol Airport and easyJet have today announced a new collaboration to align on their important strategic goals around sustainability. The partnership will involve a series of trials all geared towards the overall ambition to achieve a -zero emissions turnaround at Bristol alongside taking steps to contribute positively towards reducing easyJet’s overall carbon footprint.

The joint partnership will study a wide range of cutting-edge developments and operational efficiencies, with easyJet using Bristol Airport as a test-bed to trial and implement the latest technological and innovative solutions for decarbonising its operations and reducing waste. It’s hoped that any successful results from the trials will have the potential to be rolled out across easyJet’s network which spans 150 airports across 35 countries.

The partnership will work with various expert associates and partners throughout the aviation industry to help reduce and eliminate emissions from aircraft ground operations, challenging industry along the way to work together to develop affordable and achievable technological solutions toward mutual end goals that have far reaching benefits.

Projects and trials will include work in the following areas:

electric Ground Power Units

sustainable aviation fuels

electric passenger coach transportation

recycling and waste management

employee carbon-saving initiatives

supply chain carbon reductions

aircraft continuous descent approaches

zero carbon emission aircraft turnarounds

Neo Aircraft deployment and Fleet Optimisation

Jane Ashton, Director of Sustainability at easyJet, said:

easyJet takes sustainability seriously, already offsetting the carbon emissions from the fuel used on all our flights as an interim measure while we continue to champion the development of new technology. We will continue to optimise our operational fuel and carbon-efficiency and review what further measures we can take to reduce emissions across our operations. This partnership with Bristol Airport is a good example of how we can look at every aspect of our operations, really challenging how we do things by implementing the newest technological solutions across a series of decarbonisation and waste reduction trials over the coming months.

Simon Earles, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Director, Bristol Airport said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with easyJet to see how we can continue to work together towards our ambition to achieve net-zero emissions at the airport. As an airport we are taking our commitments to address climate change seriously and we have made great progress already. By the end of 2021 we will be a carbon neutral airport for emissions under our direct control, exceeding our own target, four years ahead of schedule.

“The easyJet commitment follows on from the work we have already started in announcing an Aviation Carbon Transition (ACT) Programme with a starting fund of £250k. The (ACT) Programme will support initiatives and projects reducing direct and indirect emissions from airport infrastructure to enable lower/zero emissions; research and development of decarbonisation or alternative fuels for use by airlines; design and develop processes and procedures to eliminate emissions and demonstrating our commitment to working with others to support innovation in relation to decarbonising transport and flight emissions outside of our direct control.

“Working in partnership with easyJet will enable us to develop joint initiatives and projects to contribute towards decarbonising aviation and the creation of green jobs.”

S7 Airlines launches education programme and incentives for sustainable travel

S7 Airlines launched (10-Aug-2021) the 'Green Steps' educational programme to support ethical and sustainable travel, in cooperation with Teper Tak.

The programme provides information to members of the S7 Priority loyalty programme through the airline's app, including lessons on sustainable consumption, the environmental impact of tourism and how to plan ethical travel.

Users who complete tests at the end of each lesson will be credited with 50 miles under the loyalty programme. [more - original PR - Russian]

S7 Airlines запустила образовательную программу Green Steps, обучающую этичным и экологичным путешествиям. Программа является частью стратегии устойчивого развития компании. Партнером по Green Steps выступает проект бережного потребления "Теперь так".

В мобильном приложении S7 Airlines появился новый одноименный раздел с уроками, в которых пользователи могут найти лайфхаки ответственного потребления, примеры экологичных практик, которых придерживается S7 Airlines в своей работе, дополнительные материалы по изучаемой теме. Уроки посвящены таким темам, как влияние туризма на местные сообщества и окружающую среду, базовые принципы бережного потребления и планирование этичных поездок, и другим.

В конце каждого урока пользователям открывается тест для проверки полученных знаний. За успешное прохождение теста авиакомпания начисляет 50 миль на счет 7 Priority. Новый урок открывается пользователю через неделю после завершения предыдущего.

S7 Airlines планирует и дальше развивать и дополнять программу Green Steps новыми форматами, которые помогут путешественникам внедрять полезные привычки и узнавать больше о планировании этичных путешествий.

S7 Airlines выступает за ответственное отношение к окружающей среде: экологичность и социальная ответственность являются одними из ключевых направлений развития авиакомпании. Так, флот S7 Airlines состоит из современных самолетов, оснащенных двигателями нового поколения. Потребляя на 15-16% процентов меньше топлива, они позволяют сократить выброс углекислого газа на 1 метрическую тонну на час полета, что эквивалентно 122 тысячам зарядок смартфона. Среди других экоинициатив S7 Airlines - сокращение использования пластика и одноразовых предметов на борту самолетов и в офисах, а также масштабные проекты по защите окружающей среды. Например, в 2019 году S7 Airlines организовала сбор средств для восстановления сибирских лесов после пожаров, которые пошли на высадку в Сибири 1 млн новых деревьев.

Присоединиться к программе Green Steps можно в мобильном приложении S7 Airlines для iOs и Android. Она доступна для участников программы лояльности S7 Priority.

Avports and REVO ZERO to offer zero emissions vehicles solutions, services to airports

Avports and REVO ZERO announced (05-Aug-2021) an agreement to implement zero emission vehicle solutions for airports.

The companies plan to offer airport operators and authorities new and certified pre-owned zero emission vehicles including the following:

Battery powered electric vehicles;

Fuel cell electric vehicles (hydrogen);

Plug in hybrid electric vehicles;

Plug in fuel cell electric vehicles.

Avports and REVO ZERO also plan to offer access to the vehicles "as a service", with airport equipment, maintenance and licenses included, plus charging infrastructure and a market based recharging fee scheme.

Avports CEO Jorge Roberts stated: "As we have adapted to the ever-changing circumstances of the pandemic, there is another looming crisis this industry must adapt to, and that's climate change".

Mr Roberts added: "The future of air travel is one that has to be environmentally friendly and sustainable...We are dedicated to working towards carbon-free travel on behalf of our customers and the communities we serve". [more - original PR]

Avports and REVO ZERO today announced an agreement to implement zero-emissions vehicle solutions for airports and the aviation community. This partnership builds on Avports' and REVO ZERO ongoing efforts to protect the environment by transitioning to a carbon-neutral operating environment, a trailblazing move within the aviation industry. The announcement shows Avports' and REVO ZERO's .

Jorge Roberts, CEO of Avports said, "As we have adapted to the ever-changing circumstances of the pandemic, there is another looming crisis this industry must adapt to, and that's climate change. The future of air travel is one that has to be environmentally friendly and sustainable. By collaborating with REVO ZERO to provide zero-emission vehicle solutions, we are acting on our community leadership values and ESG (environmental, social and governance) objectives. We are dedicated to working towards carbon-free travel on behalf of our customers and the communities we serve."

Ruben Creus, CEO of REVO ZERO said, "A century ago, aviation revolutionized the world and changed our lifestyle forever, but now it is time to revolutionize the aviation industry and move it towards a zero-emission reality. The joint-effort of our companies will bring clean and sustainable solutions to the aviation industry and make our skies healthier for all of us."

Airports require extensive use of vehicles and machinery for day-to-day aviation operations and primarily use fossil fuel based fleets. Thanks to this alliance, Avports and REVO ZERO will now be able to provide a convenient way for airport owners, authorities and stakeholders to manage their roadmap efficiently and transition to a more sustainable fleet of vehicles at their airports. This would include the offering of a catalog of several zero-emission vehicles, both new and certified pre-owned, including:

Battery-powered Electric Vehicles (BEV)

Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (Hydrogen) (FCEV)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEV)

Plug-in Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles (PFC EV)

The service would include the access to the vehicles "as a service," with airport equipment, maintenance and licenses included, plus the charging infrastructure and a market-based recharging fee scheme.

To move towards decarbonization, the adoption of carbon-neutral aviation solutions is necessary for a clean and emission-free future. Airports across the country will soon have the ability to lease airport-ready zero-emission electric vehicles for their operations that are safe, efficient and reliable.

Aruba Queen Beatrix International Airport to launch sustainable waste management projects

Aruba Queen Beatrix International Airport partnered (06-Aug-2021) with its waste management suppliers Total Services and Ecotech to start projects aimed at sustainable airport waste management.

The first project will be a pilot scheme for carton separation, scheduled to launch in Sep-2021.

Aruba Airport Authority director health, safety and sustainability Angeline Flemming stated: "As a result of the increasing passenger number, AUA Airport is experiencing higher volumes of waste, but we have not been able to address this issue sustainably, due to the complexities of our operations".

Ms Flemming added: "to make significant change happen, we need to partner up with our waste management suppliers". [more - original PR]

Original report: Collaboration to Achieve Sustainable Waste Management

AAA, Total Services, and Ecotech collaborate on efforts to achieve sustainable Waste Management for AUA Airport

Aruba Airport Authority N.V. (AAA), the company that manages and operates Queen Beatrix International Airport (AUA Airport), has recently joined forces with its waste management suppliers Total Services and Ecotech to start several projects that would contribute to the sustainable management of airport waste.

“As a result of the increasing passenger number, AUA Airport is experiencing higher volumes of waste, but we have not been able to address this issue sustainably, due to the complexities of our operations,” said AAA’s Director Health, Safety and Sustainability, Mrs. Angeline Flemming. “This year, AAA chose the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) as one of our main strategic pillars, and we must now walk the talk and start taking action. But to make significant change happen, we need to partner up with our waste management suppliers,” said Flemming.

In September, AAA, Ecotech, and Total Services, with the help of all the airport concessionaires, will start a pilot project for the separation of cartons. Carton can be broken down and recycled, thus conserving energy and natural resources while protecting the environment. Carton can be separated relatively quickly and taking cartons out of the waste compactors will also help reduce the amount of waste that cannot be recycled. This is the first and essential step to a further separation and waste reduction at AUA Airport, and AAA hopes other companies and entities will follow.