Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 10-Mar-2022

Global green hydrogen company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and global leader in aeronautics, Airbus have joined forces to create a working alliance to help enable the aviation industry to decarbonise through zero-emissions green hydrogen.

Today's alliance reflects FFI and Airbus' shared ambition to leverage their respective expertise to support the entry-into-service of a hydrogen-based aircraft by 2035.

To mark the partnership, FFI and Airbus today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Airbus HQ in Toulouse. The MoU will allow both companies to collaborate closely as one focused taskforce, to study the application of green hydrogen in the aviation industry.

FFI and Airbus will look specifically at the challenges of hydrogen regulations, supply, infrastructure and fueling for aviation in the entire supply chain, from the production of hydrogen, right through to its delivery to airports and transfer on-board aircraft.

FFI will provide cost outlook and technology drivers on the various elements of the supply chain and will build infrastructure deployment scenarios for the supply of green hydrogen to targeted airports.

Airbus will provide characteristics on fleet energy usage, scenarios for hydrogen demand in aviation, refueling specifications and aviation regulatory framework.

FFI founder and Chairman Dr Andrew Forrest AO said the global aviation industry produced more than 2.5 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, with emissions doubling since the 1980s.

"The time is now for a green revolution in the aviation industry. This exciting collaboration brings together leaders in the aviation industry with leaders in green energy for a pollution free future," Dr Forrest said.

"We are all citizens of a global world. People want to travel, reunite with family and friends and explore new places without being forced to pollute the planet. The problem isn't travel, the problem is how we fuel our planes and ships – all of that must turn emissions free. No greenwash, no mirage, just 100 per cent green.

"Look no further than my home country of Australia to see the disasters of our changing environment. The catastrophic floods are being called a "one-in-1000-year event" – but the reality is, these devastating weather events are happening every few years, for instance last year's flood in Sydney was called a "one-in-one-hundred-year" event, in other words don't expect another one for 100 years. We're experiencing worse right now.

"I ask those remaining institutions who continue to invest in fossil fuels, to think of their kids. In particular, those so-called entrepreneurs who are supporting fossil fuel assets, please consider your children's future over your profits."

Airbus Vice President of Zero Emissions Aircraft Glenn Llewellyn said, "the future of air travel is green".

"Airbus has identified green hydrogen as the most promising option for decarbonisation to meet our environmental challenges. You heard it here first: We are starting the green aviation revolution," Mr Llewellyn said.

