Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 10-Mar-2022
Airbus and Fortescue Future Industries partner to develop hydrogen fuelled aircraft
Qantas Airways launches 'Green tier'
Alternus Energy constructs solar farm at Rotterdam The Hague Airport
Korea Airports Corporation aims to achieve 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030
Münster/Osnabrück Airport outlines environmental projects for 2022
Airbus and Fortescue Future Industries partner to develop hydrogen fuelled aircraft
Original report: Fortescue Future Industries and Airbus join forces to HELP decarbonise
Fortescue Future Industries and Airbus join forces to HELP decarbonise aviation
Global green hydrogen company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) and global leader in aeronautics, Airbus have joined forces to create a working alliance to help enable the aviation industry to decarbonise through zero-emissions green hydrogen.
Today's alliance reflects FFI and Airbus' shared ambition to leverage their respective expertise to support the entry-into-service of a hydrogen-based aircraft by 2035.
To mark the partnership, FFI and Airbus today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at Airbus HQ in Toulouse. The MoU will allow both companies to collaborate closely as one focused taskforce, to study the application of green hydrogen in the aviation industry.
FFI and Airbus will look specifically at the challenges of hydrogen regulations, supply, infrastructure and fueling for aviation in the entire supply chain, from the production of hydrogen, right through to its delivery to airports and transfer on-board aircraft.
FFI will provide cost outlook and technology drivers on the various elements of the supply chain and will build infrastructure deployment scenarios for the supply of green hydrogen to targeted airports.
Airbus will provide characteristics on fleet energy usage, scenarios for hydrogen demand in aviation, refueling specifications and aviation regulatory framework.
FFI founder and Chairman Dr Andrew Forrest AO said the global aviation industry produced more than 2.5 per cent of global carbon dioxide emissions, with emissions doubling since the 1980s.
"The time is now for a green revolution in the aviation industry. This exciting collaboration brings together leaders in the aviation industry with leaders in green energy for a pollution free future," Dr Forrest said.
"We are all citizens of a global world. People want to travel, reunite with family and friends and explore new places without being forced to pollute the planet. The problem isn't travel, the problem is how we fuel our planes and ships – all of that must turn emissions free. No greenwash, no mirage, just 100 per cent green.
"Look no further than my home country of Australia to see the disasters of our changing environment. The catastrophic floods are being called a "one-in-1000-year event" – but the reality is, these devastating weather events are happening every few years, for instance last year's flood in Sydney was called a "one-in-one-hundred-year" event, in other words don't expect another one for 100 years. We're experiencing worse right now.
"I ask those remaining institutions who continue to invest in fossil fuels, to think of their kids. In particular, those so-called entrepreneurs who are supporting fossil fuel assets, please consider your children's future over your profits."
Airbus Vice President of Zero Emissions Aircraft Glenn Llewellyn said, "the future of air travel is green".
"Airbus has identified green hydrogen as the most promising option for decarbonisation to meet our environmental challenges. You heard it here first: We are starting the green aviation revolution," Mr Llewellyn said.
Qantas Airways launches 'Green tier'
Original report: QANTAS SWITCHES ON GREEN TIER
Qantas Frequent Flyers will today start earning rewards for making sustainable choices at home and when they travel as Qantas switches on its new Green membership tier.
Qantas was the first airline in the world to announce that it would recognise and reward frequent flyers for taking sustainable actions on the ground as well as in the air.
The Green tier will sit alongside existing flying tiers – Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Platinum One – to encourage and reward the airline’s 13 million frequent flyers for everything from offsetting their flights, to staying in eco-accredited hotels, purchasing sustainable wine and supporting environmental initiatives.
Members who achieve Green tier status by completing at least five sustainable activities across six areas in their membership year, can choose to receive either 10,000 Qantas Points, 50 Status Credits or have three tonnes of carbon offsets purchased by Qantas on their behalf, as well as a range of other exclusive benefits. These rewards are in addition to benefits members get under their existing flying status or as part of Points Club. Qantas will also recognise certain sustainable actions taken by members since the program was first announced in November.
The six Green tier activity areas are:
- Travelling: Book an eco-accredited hotel through Qantas Hotels in Australia.
- Flying: Offset the emissions of flights through our Fly Carbon Neutral program, with Qantas matching contributions dollar for dollar.
- Sustainable purchases: Choose from more than 200 sustainable wines through Qantas Wine, or make deliveries from both Qantas Wine and the Qantas Rewards Store climate positive for just $1.
- Lifestyle: Install solar panels or help support high quality and verified carbon offset projects in Australia and around the world when offsetting home and car emissions.
- Reducing impact: Complete the sustainability quiz in the Qantas Wellbeing App which is designed to help members understand how they can better reduce their impact, with plans to add more actions to the app in the future.
- Giving back: Make a contribution towards organisations and projects committed to sustainability, including protecting the Great Barrier Reef and supporting sustainable initiatives developed by charity partners OzHarvest, UNICEF and Kimberley Land Council.
The program will continue to evolve and offer members more ways to be rewarded for other environmentally friendly activities like walking or cycling to work and choosing sustainable aviation fuel when they travel.
Qantas Loyalty CEO Olivia Wirth said frequent flyers have said they would welcome support and rewards for being more sustainable.
“This program makes it easier for frequent flyers to make more sustainable choices, at home and when they travel, and rewards them when they do,” Ms Wirth said.
“We know that points influence behaviour, we’ve seen that when we’ve provided points for walking and sleeping through the Wellbeing App as well as to reward those who got vaccinated. We also know that small changes by many, can have a big impact.
“Like many Australians, our frequent flyers are concerned about climate change, as are we. As a business, we are working towards net zero emissions by 2050 and later this month, we will be releasing more details on our interim 2030 emissions target and the steps we are taking to get there.”
The Qantas Group is committed to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and was the second airline in the world to make that commitment. The airline will reach this target through four main actions: the use of sustainable aviation fuel, reducing fuel burn through operational improvements, utilising new, low emission technology and carbon offsetting.
Benefits of Green tier status
As well as choosing either points, Status Credits or carbon offsets for reaching Green tier status, members will also unlock additional bonus points. These include earning 150 points for every night they stay at an eco-accredited hotel booked via Qantas Hotels, and 250 bonus points for every case of six eco-wines purchased through Qantas Wine.
Other benefits include invitations to exclusive events and a green digital Qantas Frequent Flyer card within the Qantas app.
Eco-accredited hotel examples
More than 30 hotels have been selected based on their commitment to sustainability against seven criteria including water and waste management, design innovation, conservation, ethical food, clean energy and community engagement.
- Alto on Bourke, Melbourne: First hotel in Australia to receive the coveted EarthCheck Gold Certification and first city hotel in Australia to offset all calculated carbon output to become carbon neutral – 1 night from $410.
- Daintree Wilderness Lodge, Daintree: Committed to sustainable and regenerative travel; from conservation and community initiatives, to integrating green technology and sustainability into every aspect of operations – 1 night from $345.
- Crystalbrook Byron: Focussed on sustainable luxury, from the restaurant to the in-room amenities, the hotel is dedicated to using locally sourced items and produce – 1 night from $505.
Eco-wine examples
To help members choose wines with strong eco-credentials, Qantas Wine is working with Sustainable Winegrowing Australia who annually measure, monitor and report members’ carbon footprint and sustainability practices in six key areas: land and soil, waste, energy, water, biodiversity, people and business.
When purchasing eco-wines through Qantas Wine, frequent flyers are choosing wines from certified wine businesses exhibiting excellence in sustainability practices as verified by an independent audit against Australian wine industry standards.
- Tahbilk Marsanne 2020
- Penfolds Bin 28 Shiraz 2019
- Leeuwin Estate Art Series Chardonnay 2018
Alternus Energy constructs solar farm at Rotterdam The Hague Airport
Original report: Alternus Energy energises 13.6 MW solar park at Rotterdam Airport, increasing total
Alternus Energy energises 13.6 MW solar park at Rotterdam Airport, increasing total operating assets by 10% and doubling footprint in the Netherlands
International renewable independent power producer (IPP) Alternus Energy Group Plc (OSE: ALT) (the “Company” or “Alternus”) has completed installation of its 13.6 megawatt (MW) project at Rotterdam the Hague Airport (RTHA). The project, installed beside the runway, was developed and installed by its engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) arm Unisun Energy Europe (Unisun).
The project has 15-year support in place with the Dutch SDE+ subsidy in addition to a power purchase agreement with Eneco. The park will continue to operate after the subsidy period ends, securing the prevailing energy rates.
Speaking about the successful project, Vincent Browne, CEO, Alternus Energy said:
“This is another significant milestone for Alternus as it’s the first project we have delivered from initial development through to operation confirming our status as a fully integrated IPP. The entire process was managed in-house and was delivered on time and in budget, despite the complex nature of installing over 36,000 solar panels at an airport and connecting to the grid.”
Installation of the project began in mid-October 2021 and commercial operation date (COD) was reached at the end of February 2022. Operations and maintenance services for the project will be provided by Uper Energy Europe, a subsidiary of Unisun.
Andre Kempenaars, CEO Unisun, commented:
“We are delighted to have achieved COD for this project in partnership with RTHA. It has taken a few years to reach this point with many project-specific challenges, not to mention a global pandemic, but we made it. We currently have 255 MW of projects in development across the Netherlands, that we expect to deliver in the coming years, contributing further to national decarbonisation targets.”
Ron Louwerse, CEO, Rotterdam the Hague Airport added:
“Energisation of this solar park is another milestone in the airport’s sustainability journey as we work towards becoming one of the most sustainable airports in the world. The energy produced by this solar park will offset emissions from our ground-based operations. We are pleased to have collaborated with a number of stakeholders, particularly Unisun Energy to achieve energisation, and look forward to working with Uper Energy for the operational phase.”
Korea Airports Corporation aims to achieve 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030
Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) announced (07-Mar-2022) it aims to achieve a 40% reduction in carbon emissions by 2030 and aims to source 100% of KAC operated airports' electricity consumption from renewables by 2040. [more - original PR - Korean]
Original report: 한국공항공사, 안전(Safety)을 강조한 ESSG 경영 선언
- 공항운영 본연의 가치인 안전(Safety) 경영 실천을 통한 무결점 안전체계 구축
- '공항 안전신경망 구축'으로 포스트 코로나 시대 선제적 대비와 국민기대 부응
- 2030 온실가스 배출량 40% 감축, 2040 RE100 달성 등 결의
한국공항공사(사장 윤형중)는 7일, 안전한 공항, 함께하는 공항, 모두가 행복한 사회를 추구하는 안전(Safety) 최우선 기반의 『ESSG*경영 선포식』을 개최했다.
* Environment, Safety, Social, Governance(환경, 안전, 사회, 지배구조)
선포식에는 한국공항공사와 3개 자회사(KAC공항서비스, 항공보안파트너스, 남부공항서비스) 임직원, 노동조합, 현장직원 등이 참석해 한국공항공사의 ESSG 경영 실천 의지를 표명하였다.
윤형중 사장은 이날 선포식에서 "공항운영 본연의 가치인 '안전(Safety)'은 공항기업의 미래 지속 성장의 기초가 되는 바탕이자 원동력"이라며, 'ESSG 경영'을 공사의 경영방침으로 선포하고, ESSG 핵심과제를 발표하여 공항 가족들과 함께 공유하고 실천을 다짐했다.
윤 사장은 또, "공사의 ESSG 경영 선언은 포스트 코로나를 기다리는 것이 아니라 최고의 방역·안전 태세를 갖추고 앞당겨 맞이하고자 하는 의지의 표명"이라며, "전국공항 현장에서 근무하는 근로자의 소중한 생명과 안전을 보호하고, 최고의 고객서비스로 이어지도록 최선을 다하자."고 강조했다.
공사는 ESSG 경영의 핵심과제로 △당면한 코로나 방역 리스크 관리 및 포스트코로나 시대에 대한 선제적 준비 △무결점 안전을 최우선 핵심가치로 전사적 차원의 안전신경망 구축 △2030년 온실가스 배출량 40% 감축 및 2040 RE100 달성 △윤리·준법경영 추진으로 국민 신뢰 제고 등을 발표했다.
모·자회사 직원대표는 ESSG경영 선언문을 낭독하고, △공항 및 산업현장에서의 생명존중과 안전문화 정착을 최우선 가치로 실천함은 물론, △친환경 경영 추진 및 탄소중립 정책 이행, △소통을 통한 공정한 Value 체계 구축, 동반성장, 경영 위기 극복을 위한 상생 협력 강화, △국내 최고 수준의 준법·윤리경영 추진과 투명한 지배구조 확립, △ESSG경영을 통한 최상의 안전서비스 제공을 다짐했다.
공사의 ESSG경영 선포는 대다수 기업이 추진중인 ESG경영(환경·사회·지배구조)에서 사회적 책임(Social)의 한 분야로 관리하는 안전(Safety)이 공항 업무의 핵심가치인 점을 고려하여 안전 비중을 확대, 독립·특화하여 공사만의 차별화한 ESSG 경영으로 전환하였다는 점에서 의의가 있다.
윤형중 사장은 "초유의 코로나 팬데믹 역경을 극복하고 4차 산업혁명과 우주항공 시대를 선도해야 하는 지금, ESSG경영이 위기를 기회로 바꾸는 전환점이 될 것으로 기대한다."고 밝히고 선포식 참석자는 물론 모든 임직원, 노동조합과 자회사 등 모든 관계자들에게 ESSG경영에 적극적인 동참을 요청하였다.
한편, 공사는 지난해 ESG경영을 도입, '친환경 항공산업 전환을 리드하는 포용성장 플랫폼'을 목표로 설정하고, ESG경영을 항공산업 체질개선과 도약의 기회로 정부 온실가스 감축목표 10년 연속 초과 달성, 지역사회공헌 인증제 최고등급, 공정위 CP평가 공공기관 최초 "AA등급", 종합청렴도 공기업 1군 2년 연속 1위 수상 등 다양한 분야에서 ESG경영성과를 달성한 바 있다.
또한, 지난 25일 미국커뮤니케이션연맹(LACP)이 주최한 '2020/21 LACP 비전 어워즈' 지속가능경영보고서 부문에서 1위를 차지, '대상'을 수상했다.
(사진 설명)
1. (중앙) 윤형중 한국공항공사 사장이, (왼쪽) 오준호 KAC 공항서비스 대리, (오른쪽) 김아현 한국공항공사 주임 등 직원대표와 ESSG경영선포 기념촬영을 하고 있다.
Münster/Osnabrück Airport outlines environmental projects for 2022
Münster/Osnabrück Airport outlined (03-Mar-2022) the following environmental projects for 2022:
- Construction of a photovoltaic system on the roof of car park 'A' will commence in May-2022. The system is expected to produce an average of 620,000kWh p/a and the electricity will be mainly used for the airport's own needs;
- Conversion of all runway and parking area lights to LED lighting;
- The airport is working to secure ÖKOPROFIT certification by mid 2022. The certification is a cooperation between the Steinfurt Kreis, Münster Chamber of Skilled Crafts, Steinfurt Economic Association, Energy Agency North Rhine-Westphalia and other partners.
Münster/Osnabrück Airport reduced CO2 emissions by more than 90% to 241 tons p/a in the 10 years since 2010. The airport aims to be "climate-neutral" by 2030. [more - original PR - German]
Original report: FMO auf dem Weg zum klimaneutralen Airport
Der Flughafen Münster/Osnabrück ist seinem ehrgeizigen Ziel, bis zum Jahr 2030 klimaneutral zu agieren, wieder ein großes Stück nähergekommen. Gegenüber dem Bezugsjahr 2010 konnten die CO2- Emissionen innerhalb von zehn Jahren von 5.347 Tonnen auf gerade einmal 241 Tonnen reduziert werden. Das entspricht einem Rückgang von über 90 Prozent. Erreicht werden konnte dieser Wert vor allem durch den konsequenten Einsatz von nachwachsenden Rohstoffen für den Betrieb von Wärme- und Kälteanlagen, den Einsatz von Strom aus 100 Prozent regenerativen Energien und die sukzessive Umrüstung der speziell für den Flughafenbetrieb benötigten Geräte und Maschinen auf alternative Antriebsarten.
Der FMO-Aufsichtsratsvorsitzende, Landrat Dr. Martin Sommer, begrüßte ausdrücklich das Engagement des Flughafens für Nachhaltigkeit: „Wir sind schon ein wenig stolz, dass der FMO sich das Ziel gesetzt hat und sicherlich auch erreichen wird, als einer der ersten Flughäfen in Deutschland bis spätestens 2030 seinen Betrieb klimaneutral durchzuführen.“
Umweltbericht und Umweltbeauftragte
Die Aktivitäten des FMO, möglichst ressourcenschonend zu arbeiten, beschränken sich aber nicht nur auf die Bemühungen der CO2-Reduktion. Die vielschichtigen Anstrengungen sind nun erstmalig in einem Umweltbericht dokumentiert worden. Darüber hinaus ist die Position einer Umweltbeauftragten geschaffen worden. Auch Fluggäste und Besucher profitieren: Auf dem Parkplatz P1 wurden jetzt sechs Ladesäulen mit insgesamt 12 Ladepunkten installiert. Fahrzeuge, die diesen Parkplatz nutzen, können dort kostenfrei mit Ökostrom wieder geladen werden. Auch die im Flughafenbetrieb eingesetzten Fahrzeuge werden immer weiter auf elektrischen Antrieb umgestellt. Für den Einsatz auf dem Vorfeld wurde jetzt eine Flotte von Volkswagen E-Transportern angeschafft. Dazu arbeitet der FMO eng mit dem Münsteraner Volkswagen Nutzfahrzeuge Standort der Senger Gruppe zusammen.
Weitere Meilensteine in 2022
„Auch für das Jahr 2022 stehen wichtige Meilensteine auf dem Weg zum klimaneutralen Airport an“, sagte FMO-Geschäftsführer Prof. Dr. Rainer Schwarz. „Wir ruhen uns auf den bisher erreichten Ergebnissen nicht aus, sondern arbeiten konsequent an unseren Umweltzielen.“ Im Mai wird mit dem Bau einer Photovoltaikanlage auf dem Dach des Parkhauses A begonnen. Pro Jahr wird mit einer Produktion von durchschnittlich 620.000 KWh am Airport gerechnet. Der erzeugte Strom wird maßgeblich im Eigenverbrauch genutzt.
Außerdem arbeitet der FMO aktuell an der ÖKOPROFIT-Zertifizierung. ÖKOPROFIT ist ein Kooperationsprojekt des Kreises Steinfurt zusammen mit der Handwerkskammer Münster, der Wirtschaftsvereinigung Steinfurt e.V., der Effizienz-Agentur NRW und anderen Partnern. Der FMO hat sich das Ziel gesetzt, seine Umweltaktivitäten bis Mitte dieses Jahres zertifiziert zu bekommen.
Weitere große Projekte, die in diesem Jahr starten, sind die Umrüstung der kompletten Befeuerung der Start- und Landebahn und die Beleuchtung der Parkflächen mit moderner und energieeffizienter LED-Technik.
Als Fazit erklärte Prof. Dr. Schwarz: „Der Infragestellung des FMO aus ökologischen Gründen ist spätestens mit dem heutigen Tag die rationale Grundlage entzogen worden. Ohne den FMO als klimaneutrale Infrastruktur reduziert man nicht den CO2-Verbrauch, sondern erhöht ihn sogar durch die dann längeren Anfahrtstrecken der Passagiere zu anderen Flughäfen mit ihren PKW.“
Unter fmo.de/green-airport sind alle Aktivitäten in Sachen Umweltschutz übersichtlich dargestellt. Auch der neue Umweltbericht kann dort heruntergeladen werden.