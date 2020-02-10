Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 10-Feb-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Norwegian reduces CO2 emissions by 4% in Jan-2020

Norwegian CEO Jacob Schram announced (06-Feb-2020) the carrier reduced CO2 emissions in by 4% in Jan-2020, to 75 grams per passenger kilometre. The company has reduced its per passenger emissions by 33% since 2009.

Finnair to present new sustainability programme in 1H2020

Finnair reported (07-Feb-2020) in order to achieve its long term goal of carbon neutrality, it will conduct the following operations:

Continue biofuel services it has operated since 2011;

Investigate the used of other sustainable aviation fuels;

Utilise recycling and reduce single use plastic;

Take part in voluntary and non voluntary offsetting schemes;

Target significant operational improvements to secure more fuel efficient aircraft.

Finnair seeks to be a frontrunner in sustainability and is working on a sustainability programme, schedule to be presented in 1H2020.

Ryanair director of sustainability: Electric aircraft '20 to 30 years away'

Ryanair director of sustainability Thomas Fowler said electric aircraft are "probably 20 to 30 years away" due to the amount of regulation and testing required to certify the aircraft (edie, 07-Feb-2020). "The focus will be on sustainable fuels, but it's about scaling up supply and where the investment is going to come from to do that", he continued.

Icelandair goal to maximise the use of green energy, increase energy efficiency and minimise waste

Icelandair reported (06-Feb-2020) its environmental impact is not limited to its services, however also involves ground facilities, offices, vehicles and maintenance areas. The carrier's goal is to maximise the use of green energy, increase energy efficiency and minimise waste in all of its operations by embracing sustainable solutions. In addition to compliance with applicable laws and regulations, the company demonstrates its commitment to its environmental policy through:

Minimising carbon footprint and raising awareness;

Reducing waste by increasing recycling;

Promoting responsible use of resources;

Increasing the use of environmentally friendly products.

KPA Unicon to install new biofuel heating plant at Stockholm Airport

Swedavia signed (04-Feb-2020) a contract with KPA Unicon for the delivery of an Unicon WT 30MW heating plant to be installed at Stockholm Arlanda Airport.

The main fuel of the plant will be biofuel, and the plant will also be prepared to use wood pellets in the future. The plant will be commissioned in spring 2021 to be used as a peak load and backup plant replacing the existing plant.

KPA Unicon account director Scandinavia Timo Valkeinen stated: "Our heating plant meets Swedavia’s requirements for high availability, high efficiency and load change rate, as well as the highest environmental standards. Our solution replaces an old boiler with a new and more efficient plant, which is optimised according to the requirements for renewable fuels. This will support Swedavia in its efforts to achieve the positive impact on the climate".

