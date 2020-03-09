Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 09-Mar-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

Finnair to reduce net emissions by 2025, achieve carbon neutrality by 2045

Finnair announced (06-Mar-2020) plans to reduce net emissions by 50% by the end of 2025 from the 2019 baseline and achieve carbon neutrality by 2045. Key measures to reduce the carrier's carbon footprint include:

A EUR3.5 billion to EUR4 billion investment in fleet during 2020 to 2025 to reduce emissions by 10% to 15%;

Investing EUR60 million in sustainability between 2020-2025;

Reduction of weight on board every service by ending inflight travel retail sales within the EU, effective 29-Apr-2020;

Driving operational efficiencies to improve fuel efficiency of every service;

New sustainable jet fuel partnership with Neste;

Offsetting carbon emissions of corporate customers' travel;

Inviting passengers make sustainable choices and match offsetting and biofuel contributions with biofuel;

Reduce food waste in catering operations by 50% by the end of 2022, as well as introduce additional vegetarian options.

Finnair also proposed at its AGM an amendment into the Articles of Association, allowing Finnair to engage in activities which increase positive effects and reduce negative effects of our business on the environment and society.

Finnair CEO Topi Manner stated: "Our number one goal is to reduce our own CO2 emissions by investing in new aircraft technology, by flying fuel-efficiently, by decreasing aircraft weight and by increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuels. We are also investing in innovation and research to create future solutions that support our long-term target of carbon neutrality". [more - original PR]

Original report: Finnair’s anti-carbon program lifts the ambition-level in the aviation industry

Finnair has today revealed the most ambitious sustainability strategy in the aviation industry to banish carbon from its operations. Finnairintends to reduce its net emissions by 50% by the end of 2025 from the 2019 baseline and achieve carbon neutrality latest by 2045. The plans clearly exceed the industry’s common targets. The new strategy includes a holistic approach to transform Finnair’s operations to bring the company’s climate footprint dramatically down. The main actions to tackle the carbon challenge are:

• A 3.5-4.0 billion euro investment in fleet during 2020–2025, reducing emissions in Finnair’s European traffic by 10–15%, as announced earlier in Finnair capital markets day. • Investing 60 million euros in sustainability during the strategy period of 2020–2025. • Reduction of weight onboard every flight, including ending in-flight travel retail sales within EU on April 29 and focusing on pre-order travel retail. • Driving operational efficiencies to improve the fuel efficiency of every flight. • New partnership with Neste to increase the use of sustainable aviation fuels in Finnair operations. • Offsetting carbon emissions of corporate customers’ flights. • Inviting customers to make sustainable choices and matching their offsetting and biofuel contributions with biofuel. • Reducing single-use plastics by 50% by the end of 2022. • Reducing food waste in catering operations by 50% by the end of 2022. Finnair is also taking sustainability fully into its DNA, proposing to the Finnair Annual General Meeting an amendment into the Articles of Association, to allow Finnair to engage in activities that increase the positive effects and reduce the negative effects of our business on the environment and society. “Aviation is a fast-paced industry subject to many changes, and everything impacts it. Maintaining a long-term perspective at all times, in all market situations is key. The plans we announced today prepare us for the next 100 years of Finnair’s future”, says Topi Manner, FinnairCEO. “Our number one goal is to reduce our own CO2 emissions by investing in new aircraft technology, by flying fuel-efficiently, by decreasing aircraft weight and by increasing the use of sustainable aviation fuels. We are also investing in innovation and research to create future solutions that support our long-term target of carbon neutrality.” As announced on Finnair’s capital market day in November, Finnair is committed to investing 3.5–4.0 billion euro into the renewal and growth of its fleet in 2020–2025. This significant change will reduce CO2 emissions in Finnair’s European traffic by 10-15 %. It is also foreseeable that significant investments will be required beyond 2025. On top of this, Finnair will invest 60 million euros towards its new Sustainability strategy during the strategy period (2020–2025). This investment is in addition to the mandatory EU ETS and other environment related payments, that amounted to over 35 million euro last year. Finnair has also entered an ambitious partnership with Finland-based Neste, the world's largest producer of sustainable aviation fuels refined from waste. The partnership will not only increase Finnair’s use of sustainable aviation fuel, but it will also boost the production of sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, an important step in making sustainable aviation fuels more widely used and affordable for Finnair and other airlines. Managing weight and fuel is key in reducing the CO2 emissions from Finnair flight operations. Finnair has developed a plan to reduce unnecessary weight from each aircraft, and to operate flights more fuel efficiently. The target is to reduce fuel consumption by 15 000 tonnes per year. As a part of this, as of April 29, 2020, Finnair will remove travel retail sales from its short-haul European fleet and focus on pre-orders, reducing on average 50-100 kg from each flight, resulting in a total decrease of 70 000 kg in fuel consumption per year and 220 000 kg of CO2 emissions. Finnair engages its customers on the journey towards carbon neutrality and will offset the CO2 emissions of its corporate customers as of September 1, 2020. Finnair will also encourage its consumer customers to make sustainable choices by introducing new ticket types that allow customers to support biofuel purchases or offsetting initiatives later this year and will match customer’s contribution with biofuel purchases. An international approach is needed to reach Finnair’s ambitious targets, and EU Emissions Trading Scheme and the global carbon reduction and offsetting scheme for international aviation CORSIA are elemental in halving Finnair’s net emissions by 2025. Finnair will also remove 230 tonnes of plastic from its flights, cutting the use of single use plastics in half by the end of 2022. In 2019, Finnair already removed 80 000 kg of plastic through increased recycling and smarter material choices. Next, Finnair will replace plastic cutlery from economy cabin dining with more sustainable knives, forks and spoons, thus reducing a further 53 tonnes of plastic from its flights per year. To counter CO2 generated by meat production and to cater to changing tastes, Finnair will also be introducinmore vegetarian meal options for customers during 2020. Action will also be taken to reduce food waste in catering operations by 50% by the end of 2022. On the ground, further measures will be taken to use renewable energy in the airline’s non-flight operations, such as in vehicles and in real estate energy consumption. These measures are calculated to achieve carbon neutrality for Finnair’s non-flight operations by 2022. “The ambitious targets we have announced today are achievable through the tangible steps we’ve described which we know will make a real contribution to CO2 reduction,” says Anne Larilahti, Vice President of Sustainability at Finnair. “By working together with our customers, partners and our employees we can embrace this challenge with confidence. We want to encourage innovation and engagement, from our customers to our staff to our supply chain to show Finnair can lead the way to make a real difference.”

AAI issues tender for solar power plant at Raipur Airport

Airports Authority of India (AAI) reportedly issued a tender for the development of a 1.5MW grid connected solar power plant at Raipur Swami Vivekananda Airport (Saur Energy, 06-Mar-2020). The deadline for the tender is 20-Mar-2020.

Norwegian govt appoints Avinor to develop fully electrified domestic aviation network by 2040

Norway's Ministry of Transport and Communications commissioned (06-Mar-2020) Avinor and the Norwegian Civil Aviation Authority to develop proposals for a programme to phase in electrified aircraft in Norway.

According to the programme, the first regular domestic scheduled services should be electrified by 2030. The programme also proposes a package of incentives and instruments to achieve full electrification of all domestic operations by 2040, including support mechanisms for the purchase of new aircraft, subsidy schemes for establishment of charging infrastructure and VAT exemptions for small aircraft and zero/low emissions airfares. [more - original PR - Norwegian]

Excerpt from original report: Norge skal være hovedarena for elektrifisering av luftfart

Samferdselsdepartementet har gitt Avinor og Luftfartstilsynet i oppdrag å utvikle forslag til et program for innfasing av elektrifiserte fly i Norge. Rapporten fastslår at innen 2030 kan de første ordinære innenriks ruteflyginger være elektrifiserte.

Videre anbefales en pakke med insentiver og virkemidler som skal bidra til å nå en foreslått målsetting om at innen 2040 skal all innenriks luftfart i Norge være elektrifisert. - Verden står overfor en klimakrise, og det er i transportsektoren vi skal ta de største utslippsreduksjonene. Å bidra til å løse den er min hovedoppgave som samferdselsminister. Vi er nødt til å levere på dette, og elfly kan være en del av løsningen. Jeg ser nå frem til å lese forslagene til elflyprogram fra Avinor og Luftfartstilsynet, sier samferdselsminister Knut Arild Hareide. Rapporten ble overlevert statsråden på et arrangement hos flymotorprodusenten Rolls-Royce i Trondheim den 5. mars.



- Oppdraget som er gitt Avinor og Luftfartstilsynet av den norske regjeringen er nå fullført og konklusjonene er veldige tydelige. Vår anbefaling er at Norge skal være en av hovedarenaene i verden for elektrifisering av luftfart, sier konsernsjef i Avinor, Dag Falk-Petersen.



- For å sikre et fortsatt godt transporttilbud i Norge er det i Norges egeninteresse – både med en klimamessig-, distrikts- og samferdselspolitisk begrunnelse – at det utvikles null- og lavutslippsfly som i første omgang kan trafikkere det unike norske kortbanenettet og er tilpasset norske værforhold, sier luftfartsdirektør i Luftfartstilsynet, Lars Kobberstad.



I rapporten anbefales det at Regjeringen setter helt konkrete mål og at disse underbygges med tiltak og virkemidler for å nå målene.

EU member states launch the 'European Plastics Pact'

France's Ministry for Ecological Transition reported (06-Mar-2020) 14 EU member states, businesses and NGOs launched the 'European Plastics Pact'. The pact outlines the following sustainability goals:

Design all single-use plastic packaging and products to be reusable where possible and fully recyclable by 2025;

Reduce the use of virgin plastics by at least 20% and the use of plastic by at least 10% in plastic products and packaging by 2025 compared to 2017;

Increase recycling capacity by at least 25% by 2025;

Incorporate at least 30% recycled plastic in new single-use products and packaging by 2025. [more - original PR - French]

Original report: Lancement du Pacte Plastiques européen

14 États membres et de grandes entreprises ainsi que deux ONG se sont réunis vendredi 6 mars pour lancer le Pacte plastiques européen. Ses signataires s’engagent à prendre des mesures visant à parvenir à une meilleure gestion du cycle de vie des emballages et produits en plastique à usage unique afin d’en limiter la présence dans l’environnement.

La mise en œuvre du Pacte Plastiques européen a été lancée vendredi 6 mars à Bruxelles. Ce Pacte répond à 4 objectifs ambitieux et structurants : concevoir tous les emballages et produits en plastique à usage unique de manière à ce qu'ils soient réutilisables dans la mesure du possible et, dans tous les cas, recyclables d'ici 2025 ;

réduire l’usage du plastique vierge d'au moins 20 % (en poids) et l’usage du plastique d’au moins 10 % dans les produits et emballages en plastique d'ici 2025 par rapport à 2017 ;

augmenter les capacités de recyclage d'au moins 25 % d'ici 2025 ;

incorporer au moins 30 % de de plastique recyclé dans les nouveaux produits et emballages à usage unique d'ici 2025. À ce jour, près de 70 signataires, dont 14 États membres et plus d’une trentaine d’entreprises de tous les secteurs ont rejoint le Pacte. Deux ONG sont également signataires. 448 millions de tonnes de plastique produites en 2015 Face à une production plastique exponentielle (2,3 millions de tonnes produites en 1950 contre 448 millions en 2015), le Pacte représente un lieu de discussion unique au niveau européen pour partager les solutions et lever collectivement les difficultés à la mise en place d’une économie circulaire et sobre en plastique. Il a pour but d’établir des objectifs communs ambitieux et d’inciter à la coopération, à l’innovation et à l’harmonisation à l'échelle européenne.

ADEPT publishes climate change reports for UK aviation industry

Association of Directors of Environment, Economy, Planning and Transport (ADEPT) published a paper outlining climate change challenges and recommendations for the UK aviation industry (International Airport Review, 05-Mar-2020).

The paper discusses the importance of developing a national strategy to address both climate change and the economy within the sector. ADEPT Transport and Connectivity Board chairman Mark Kemp stated: "Aviation needs to deliver on any promises linked to expansion, particularly on air quality and noise reduction, and to mitigate the impacts on local communities and the environment".