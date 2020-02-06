This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

IATA CEO: We must find a way to finance sustainable fuels

IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac, speaking at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, stated (05-Feb-2020) the aviation industry must "find a way to finance sustainable fuels, and to convince governments to help us" with sustainable biofuel development efforts.

Mr de Juniac noted governments must set a regulatory and legal framework to "stimulate" sustainable aviation fuel development and usage, and to "scale these up to commercial levels". He added that sustainable biofuels "could contribute up to 80% of our carbon emissions reduction" goals.

European Commission: Aviation industry is not exempt from wider sustainability efforts

European Commission Head of Unit for Aviation Agreements Carlos Bermejo Acosta, speaking at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, stated (05-Feb-2020) the aviation industry is not so unique that it should be exempt from wider efforts to reduce emissions and combat climate change.

Mr Acosta opined that the aviation industry cannot shelter itself from what the rest of the economy is facing. He added: "Aviation needs to be sustainable, there is no other choice".

Lavazza joins KLM corporate biofuel programme

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Lavazza (05-Feb-2020) signed an agreement for the Italian coffee company to take part in KLM's corporate biofuel programme. Lavazza is the first Italian company to join the programme.

Air France KLM Group SVP Europe Barry ter Voert stated: "KLM believes that the production of sustainable aviation fuels on the medium and long term is important in achieving carbon reduction targets in the aviation sector....We are happy to enter into partnerships with companies to stimulate the availability of sustainable aviation fuel on a large scale as it makes the price more economically competitive with that of fossil kerosene. In this way, KLM aims to send a strong signal to all airlines to do more to promote sustainable aviation and greatly reduce our joint environmental footprint."

Mario Cerutti, Chief Institutional Relations & Sustainability Officer at Lavazza For Lavazza, the goal is to implement sustainability along the entire value chain and this agreement fits perfectly into the responsible development path that we have been pursuing for some time. Participating in the KLM BioFuel Programme shows that today it is not enough to act alone, but an organic effort is needed between all the players on the market, in a transversal way with respect to the sectors: it is up to the leading companies to take the first step. Atlas Air Worldwide releases first environmental, social and governance report Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings released (05-Feb-2020) its first environmental, social and governance report for 2018/19. What the Company is doing to enhance the employee experience, including efforts to foster an inclusive, service-oriented culture that values individual differences and their impact on generating new ideas.

How Atlas engages in communities to support active-duty U.S. military and veterans, education, and humanitarian relief following natural disasters.

The role Atlas plays in the global economy, enabling companies to access growing markets and manage highly efficient supply chains, and helping to open markets for small businesses, including technology startups, farmers and artisans.

ATAG ED expects increase in use of sustainable biofuels over the next five years

Air Transport Action Group (ATAG) ED Michael Gill, speaking at the CAPA Qatar Aviation Aeropolitical and Regulatory Summit, stated (05-Feb-2020) the aviation industry has "come a long way" in terms of the development and use of sustainable biofuels.

Mr Gill said he expects to see a significant increase in the use of sustainable biofuels by airlines over the next five years.