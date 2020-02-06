Sustainability objectives Lavazza

Lavazza is the first Italian company to support KLM’s Corporate BioFuel Programme. The multinational has decided to marry a concrete collaboration with the major organizations that aim to make a system towards sustainability objectives, by signing the United Nations 2030 Agenda and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and joining the United Nations Global Compact.

For Lavazza, the goal is to implement sustainability along the entire value chain and this agreement fits perfectly into the responsible development path that we have been pursuing for some time. Participating in the KLM BioFuel Programme shows that today it is not enough to act alone, but an organic effort is needed between all the players on the market, in a transversal way with respect to the sectors: it is up to the leading companies to take the first step.
Mario Cerutti, Chief Institutional Relations & Sustainability Officer at Lavazza

Atlas Air Worldwide releases first environmental, social and governance report

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings released (05-Feb-2020) its first environmental, social and governance report for 2018/19. Topics covered by the report include reducing aircraft emissions, reducing aircraft noise, reducing resource consumption, safety and security, employee experience, enhancing global prosperity, community impact and philanthropy, labour relations, corporate governance, ethics and integrity, compliance, data privacy and cybersecurity, and public policy advocacy.

The company is working to reduce emissions through its 'Fuel Wise' programme and participation in CORSIA.

Atlas Air Worldwide CEO  John Dietrich stated: "We care deeply about having a positive impact on our people, communities and the world by being a catalyst for economic, environmental and social progress. Our goal is to deliver tangible impact on issues that mater and also influence others in our industry and value chain to do so as well".

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AAWW) today announced the release of its first environmental, social and governance (ESG) report.

The 2018-2019 ESG report unveils the Atlas Air Worldwide ESG Vision: “Through responsibility, transparency and compliance, our vision is to be an aviation industry leader that partners with our stakeholders to foster economic and social progress while safeguarding the environment.” The report also highlights Atlas’ ESG policy, priorities, key commitments and initiatives, and identifies how Atlas aims to deliver tangible impact on issues that matter and also influence others in its industry and value chain to do so as well.

“Our ESG journey, which began with our founding in 1992, is rooted in our core values, which include our unyielding commitments to safety, security and compliance,” said John Dietrich, President and Chief Executive Officer of Atlas Air Worldwide. “We are focused on maintaining high standards of compliance with laws and regulations related to the environment, safety, corporate governance, ethics and data security in the U.S. and globally. This includes our commitment to be an industry leader in addressing aircraft fuel efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Under the theme of “Caring for the World We Carry,” the report’s highlights include:

  • How Atlas is helping to create a more efficient, lower-emissions world through its Fuel Wise program and participation in the international aviation industry’s program known as Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).
  • What the Company is doing to enhance the employee experience, including efforts to foster an inclusive, service-oriented culture that values individual differences and their impact on generating new ideas.
  • How Atlas engages in communities to support active-duty U.S. military and veterans, education, and humanitarian relief following natural disasters.
  • The role Atlas plays in the global economy, enabling companies to access growing markets and manage highly efficient supply chains, and helping to open markets for small businesses, including technology startups, farmers and artisans.
  • How the Company’s commitment to proactive corporate governance practices and legal and regulatory compliance enables it to reduce risk, build trust, and deliver long-term, sustainable business growth.

The Company reports on 13 priority ESG topics in three categories:

  • Environmental: Reducing Aircraft Emissions; Reducing Aircraft Noise; and Reducing Resource Consumption
  • Social: Safety & Security; Employee Experience; Enhancing Global Prosperity; Community Impact & Philanthropy; and Labor Relations
  • Governance: Corporate Governance; Ethics and Integrity; Compliance; Data Privacy and Cybersecurity; and Public Policy Advocacy

