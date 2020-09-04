Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 04-Sep-2020
China Eastern joins initiative to address food wastage, inflight catering efficiency
Wizz Air CO2 emissions up 24% in Aug-2020
GoAir to implement SkyBreathe solution from OpenAirlines to reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions
ANA Holdings partners with Mottainai Grandma Project to raise environment awareness
Ethiopian Airlines completes winglet modifications on 767s
China Eastern Airlines announced (31-Aug-2020) its participation in the 'Clear Your Plate' initiative to address food wastage. The carrier is also using big data in inflight meal preparation to establish an effective food preparation scheme as part of the efforts to curb food wastage, which can also save China Eastern about 100kg to 150kg of food materials on a daily basis for the inflight meal processing workshop of its Shanghai facility alone. [more - original PR]
Original report: China Eastern Airlines Brings ‘Clear Your Plate’ initiative onto Plane
“Wow! You finished all your food. Well done, little handsome,” a stewardess said to a little boy on flight MU5427 of China Eastern Airlines(China Eastern) on August 18. The praise aroused a round of warm applause from other passengers.
The occasion described above was actually a common scene on flights of China Eastern since the company actively joined the nationwide “Clear Your Plate” initiative 2.0 against food waste in China with actual practice.
China Eastern has asked flight attendants to verbally remind passengers to not waste food and take only what they need, and added labels with the words “‘Clear Your Plate’ initiative” onto the packages of in-flight meals.
Besides in-flight friendly reminders of the initiative, China Eastern has also put up eye-catching signboards bearing slogans such as “Take as much as you need, and say ‘no’ to food wastage”, as well as “Strictly practice thrift and oppose waste” in its VIP rooms at airports across the country.
Moreover, the company has taken advantage of big data in in-flight meal preparation and established an effective food preparation scheme as part of the efforts to curb food wastage.
According to relevant statistics，the system can save about 100 kg to 150 kg of food materials on a daily basis for the in-flight meal processing workshop of China Eastern in Shanghai alone.
In order to make sure the amount of food prepared for each flight is reasonable, China Eastern’s catering staff now pay real-time attention to flight information and changes in passengers’ seats through the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system of the company, and adjust the amount of food for flights timely before delivery.
Recently, China Eastern launched an innovative “souvenir-like” snack for long-haul flights which are not during breakfast or dinner time, substituting home-made exquisite cakes, bread, fruit and desserts kept in lunch boxes or bags for the previous airline snacks, so that passengers can take the snacks away if they could not finish them on the plane.
Wizz Air reported (02-Sep-2020) CO2 emissions of 69.6 grams per passenger/km in Aug-2020, an increase of 24.1% year-on-year. The increase is attributed to a drop in load factor. Total CO2 emissions decreased 25.2% to 276,775 tonnes, in line with capacity reductions. [more - original PR]
Excerpt from original report: August 2020 traffic and CO2 emission statistics
WIZZ AIR CARRIED 2.4 MILLION PASSENGERS
AT 80% CAPACITY AND 71% LOAD FACTOR
Wizz Air Holdings Plc ("Wizz Air"), the fastest-growing European airline, today announces passenger and CO2 emission statistics for August 2020.
In August 2020, Wizz Air continued to grow its network and improve its customer offering as follows:
· Network expansion with the announcement of the following new routes and bases:
‒ Doncaster, United Kingdom: new base with two aircraft and 13 new routes
‒ London Gatwick, United Kingdom: new base with one aircraft and four new routes
‒ Milan Malpensa, Italy: Two new domestic routes
‒ Tallinn, Estonia: Two new routes
‒ Vilnius, Lithuania: One additional aircraft, taking the base to three aircraft, and five new routes
‒ Riga, Latvia: One additional aircraft, taking the base to two aircraft, and seven new routes
· Fleet expansion with the addition of four brand new Airbus A320neo family aircraft, taking the fleet to 130 aircraft. These game-changing aircraft are powered by Pratt & Whitney GTF engines and deliver close to 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft. In addition, Pratt and Whitney's GTF engine reduces fuel burn by 16% and nitrogen oxide emissions by 50%.
· Wizz Air continuously operates at the lowest CO2 emissions per passenger/km amongst all competitor airlines, with 60.9 grams per passenger/km for the rolling 12 months to 31 August 2020. For the month of August, emissions in grams per passenger/km were 24.1% higher due to the drop in load factor, while total CO2 emissions in tonnes decreased at a slightly higher rate than capacity.
OpenAirlines, via its official website, announced (26-Aug-2020) GoAir plans to implement OpenAirlines SkyBreathe solution to reduce fuel burn and carbon emissions. The cloud based solution utilises an artificial intelligence engine to automate the analysis of large amounts of flight data and improve improve operational efficiency and identify fuel saving opportunities.
ANA Holdings announced (31-Aug-2020) a partnership with the Mottainai Grandma Project, a government led initiative which looks at environment issues and awareness. Through its partnership, ANA will include Mottainai Grandma animations in its inflight entertainment programme through to Aug/Sep-2021. [more - original PR - Japanese]
Excerpt from original report: ANAグループは環境省共同プロジェクト 「もったいないばあさんプロジェクト」に参画しています
NAホールディングス株式会社（本社：東京都港区、代表取締役社長 片野坂真哉）は、環境省と株式会社講談社（以下 講談社）の共同プロデュースにより発足した「もったいないばあさんプロジェクト」に2020年3月よりパートナー企業として参画しています。日本語の「もったいない」の価値観を本プロジェクトにより幅広く社会に伝えるとともに、自社グループ内での3R*1 の推進につなげ、ANAグループがESGにかかわる中長期目標に掲げる「2050年までに資源類の廃棄率をゼロに」の達成を目指します。（*1 3R：Reduce＜削減＞、Reuse＜再利用＞、Recycle＜リサイクル＞の総称）
Ethiopian Airlines, via its official Facebook and Twitter accounts, announced (27-Aug-2020) its maintenance technicians completed winglet modifications on Boeing 767 aircraft, noting the project was "the first of its kind in Africa's aviation history". The winglet modifications are expected to improve fuel efficiency, saving up to 500,000 gallons of fuel p/a and up to 277,000 tonnes of carbon emissions per aircraft p/a. The winglet modification project commence in 2012.