Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 03-Jun-2021

Original report: Kiwi Connection to Air Tahiti Nui Global Rollout of new Voluntary Carbon Offset Programme

New Zealand tech company, CarbonClick, is going global with Air Tahiti Nui in a partnership that will see the airline deliver a fully transparent carbon offset programme.

"By offering our passengers the opportunity to participate in offsetting their carbon impact, we are empowering them to take a very real and measurable action on their carbon footprint through the delivery of this partnership," says Michel Monvoisin, CEO of Air Tahiti Nui.

Air Tahiti Nui General Manager Pacific, Daniel Eggenberger, says, "Initially we were just looking to the Oceania region, but as our discussions progressed, it became clear that not only was there the ability to deliver this globally, but it also presented, in our view, the 'best-in-class' to help fulfil our mandate for more sustainable air travel."

Effective 01 June 2021, the partnership will enable Air Tahiti Nui customers to participate in a highly impactful programme that is described by the airline as "simple, transparent, and traceable." With a focus on conservation and regeneration, the CarbonClick programme splits its benefits 50/50 between local projects and high impact international clean energy projects. In New Zealand, the current local project is the regeneration of native forests in the Kaikoura region.

Upon confirmation of their booking, Air Tahiti Nui customers can click to assess their impact and are invited to voluntarily offset their flight through the three certified carbon offset projects the programme supports. The projects that are currently available to Air Tahiti Nui passengers are:

Reforestation in New Zealand

Reduced usage of fossil fuels through solar panel projects in India

Biogas programme in Sichuan, China

CarbonClick CEO Dave Rouse says, "People get an immediate sense of satisfaction with the programme in that they can see the good they are doing right away; where, when and how it is happening. This is an important element of our uptake together with empowering our partners and their customers with the ability to positively affect wider social and environmental impacts far beyond the carbon component."

The initiative is one of the largest of its kind that the airline has entered into and supports a suite of other sustainability considerations that the airline employs right across its modern fleet and service operations.

What is voluntary carbon offsetting and why offset your emissions?

Carbon offsetting consists of "reabsorbing" the emissions from one's activity (travel, housing energy, etc.) by financing carbon offsetting programs aimed at storing CO2 (via tree planting) or reducing them at the source by promoting the use of renewable alternatives (e.g. biogas, solar cookers, etc.) generally located in developing countries. Each emission offset corresponds to a carbon credit.

We speak of "voluntary" offsetting when the individual or company offsetting is not obliged to do so (contrary to a regulatory obligation imposed in certain countries and sectors) to reduce its ecological footprint.

Original report: Lufthansa Group introduces new sustainable packaging concept: Lufthansa Onboard Delights & Swiss Saveurs

Joint cooperation project of Lufthansa & Swiss: Lufthansa Onboard Delights, Swiss Saveurs

Sustainable material for the complete set of packaging

New packaging for short and medium-haul routes service

SPIRIANT, the leading supplier of airline equipment, is proud to introduce a new and truly sustainable onboard packaging concept for Lufthansa and Swiss short and medium-haul services.

All components of the ‘Onboard Delights’ concept are based on sustainable resources and are either compostable or recyclable. The meal boxes and sandwich bags are made from PaperWise, a certified and innovative material, which is derived from 100% agricultural residual material and therefore CO2 neutral. Even for smaller items such as the labels, sustainable alternatives have been defined including FSC certified and grass paper (LH/Swiss).

The thin inner coating applied to the bowls is made from PLA, a plant-derived polymer that is compostable.

The new compostable cutlery is made from bamboo. This fast-growing product offers 4x higher CO2 absorption than wood and is naturally antibacterial.

Besides the choice of material, the concept is multifunctional and multipurpose with the components of the onboard delights series being used for the breakfast, sandwich, coffee- and fruit services. Different labels individualize the packaging and assign it to the corresponding service.

The fruit service is something new within the Lufthansa service. Fruits will be offered in a cotton net which the passenger can take home after the flight. It is designed for a second sustainable use after the flight, e.g. as veggie bag.

“This innovative packaging concept represents a building block of the new Lufthansa buy on board customer experience of fresh, sustainable and high-quality catering. It is all about transferring known and highly valued ingredients, dishes and tastes into an appealing food and dining experience on board. And sustainable packaging is an important part of this experience. Collaborations with well-known high-street brands like Dallmayr, dean&david and Sprüngli are an essential part of this new concept and support our aim to address different customer preferences. Thanks to their high reputation, the highest level of quality that our customers know and appreciate from their daily lives is transferred into our new onboard service.” says Björn Bosler, Project Manager Onboard Delights Lufthansa Group.

“The basis for this new product range for both brands is a profound understanding of materials, their functionality and their properties when it comes to sustainability. Utilizing our extensive market knowledge and expertise, co-creation workshops with participants from both airlines were an essential part of the development process of this new range of products. As with most sustainable products, the best possible solution for the Lufthansa group is the result of a detailed analysis of all aspects of the product life cycle, from raw material, production, and usage to composting or recycling. We are proud and excited to support Lufthansa Group with another key project driving their customer experience to the next level,” says Florian von Oertzen, SPIRIANT.

This new concept will re-define the short and medium-haul onboard service and support Lufthansa and Swiss on their sustainability goals.

Original report: Aeroflot signs its first sustainability-linked loan agreement

PJSC "Aeroflot" has signed sustainability-linked loan agreement with PJSC "Sovcombank". The financing costs of the revolving credit facility in the amount of $320 million will be linked to the company’s ESG performance assessed by MSCI ESG rating agency.

Aeroflot’s sustainability performance is currently rated at BB by MSCI ESG after the recent upgrade of the rating on the back of strong ecology management and lower compared to peers CO2 emissions. In April 2021, MSCI ESG re-affirmed the company's BB rating.

The MSCI ESG rating agency is one of the leaders in assessing the performance of public issuers in the field of sustainable development, such as corporate governance, social development, health and safety.

Аэрофлот подписал первое кредитное соглашение с привязкой к ESG-рейтингу компании

ПАО «Аэрофлот» и ПАО «Совкомбанк» подписали соглашение, согласно которому ставка по возобновляемой кредитной линии в размере 320 млн долларов привязана к ESG-рейтингу Аэрофлота международного агентства MSCI ESG.

В настоящий момент ПАО «Аэрофлот» имеет рейтинг BB, с учетом недавнего повышения рейтинга MSCI ESG Ratings в связи с положительными результатами в области экологии и управления эмиссией парниковых газов CO2. В апреле 2021 года MSCI ESG вновь подтвердило рейтинг компании на уровне ВВ.

Рейтинговое агентство MSCI ESG Ratings является одним из лидеров по оценке показателей в области устойчивого развития, таких как корпоративное управление, социальное развитие, охрана труда и экология.

Original report: BRISTOL AIRPORT LEADS THE WAY WITH A NEW INNOVATION FUND SUPPORTING DECARBONISATION AND RACE TO NET ZERO INITIATIVES

Bristol Airport has launched a new Fund to kick start and fast track decarbonisation initiatives in the South West focusing on emissions from flight and transport activity at Bristol Airport.

The Aviation Carbon Transition (ACT) Programme will support initiatives and projects reducing direct and indirect emissions from Airport infrastructure to enable lower/zero emissions; research and development of decarbonisation or alternative fuels for use by airlines; design and develop processes and procedures to eliminate emissions with Bristol Airport being a potential test bed location.

The ACT Programme with a starting fund of £250k will be open to businesses and organisations to bid and apply for funding with the projects being considered through an application and interview process. Applications will be welcomed from the 1st July 2021.

Simon Earles, Sustainability and Corporate Affairs Director, Bristol Airport said:

“The launch of the ACT Programme will enable us to develop initiatives and projects to contribute towards decarbonising aviation and the creation of green jobs.

“We are making great progress towards our target to be carbon neutral for emissions under our direct control by 2025, the ACT Programme demonstrates our commitment to working with others to support innovation in relation to decarbonising transport and flight emissions outside of our direct control. We look forward to reviewing applications in due course.”

More information on the ACT Programme will be available in the coming weeks on Bristol Airport’s website.

Original report: Aviation sustainability potentials highlighted at WEF ‘Shaping the Future of Mobility’ event

ICAO Secretary General Dr. Fang Liu joined the Right Honourable J. Adair Turner, Chairperson of the United Kingdom’s Energy Transitions Commission, in co-chairing this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) ‘Shaping the Future of Mobility’ Stewardship Board Meeting.

The meeting was co-hosted by H.E. Andreas Scheuer, Federal Minister of Transport and Digital Infrastructure of Germany and Dr Young Tae Kim, Secretary-General of the International Transport Forum. The Board Meeting included the participation and contributions of the Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility of Italy, H.E. Mr Enrico Giovannini; the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan, H.E. Mr Kazuyoshi Akaba; the Minister for the Environment of the Netherlands, H.E. Ms Stientje van Veldhoven; the Minister for Transport of Singapore, the Hon. S Iswaran; the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for the Ecological Transition of Spain, H.E. Ms Teresa Ribera; and the Rt Hon. Rachel Maclean, Parliamentary Under Secretary of State of United Kingdom along with Ms. Adina Vălean, Commissioner for Transport of the European Commission.



The timely sustainability-focused meeting covered topics from the Mobility Platform’s current portfolio, including Getting-to-Zero in Global Maritime Transport; Road Freight Zero - Decarbonization in Global Heavy Transport; Clean Skies of Tomorrow - Net-Zero in Global Aviation; and Scaling Institutional Finance for Sustainable e-Fleets and Infrastructure.



High-level presenters to these sessions included Mr. Thomas Anker Christiansen, Climate Ambassador from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Mr. Otto Schacht, Executive Vice President Sea Logistics at Kühne & Nagel International, and Christian Levin, President and CEO of Scania AB.



In her introduction to the high-level multi-topic session, Dr. Liu commented on how mobility has become more essential than ever, especially given continuing global demographic growth and the need to realize sustainable development through the movement of people and goods.



The ICAO Secretary General also drew attention to the fact that the transition towards global net-zero is well underway in the air transport sector, and that we’re entering into a very dynamic new era in aerial mobility where innovations are flying off engineer’s tablets and taking to the skies.



Highlighting the critical role of innovation to aviation’s pandemic recovery, Dr. Liu noted how “the aviation community sees a tremendous opportunity to do things differently and build back better and stronger than ever before in our history.”



Dr. Liu also drew participants’ attention to the fact that 2021 is an important lead-up year to COP26, and that there is a growing level of economy-wide sustainability ambition not only from governments, but also the private sector.



She emphasized the increasing number of net-zero commitments for aviation being made by private operators and global airline alliances, and remarked on how they were demonstrating leadership at a key moment in terms of global sustainability momentum.



“New green innovations are currently emerging all over the world, from hydrogen-based and electric aircraft to new modes of urban air mobility, and clean energy availability and access will be crucial to making them a reality,” she said.



Action on climate change by ICAO and its Member States has been well established, through the agreement on a two per cent annual fuel efficiency improvement, and carbon neutral growth from 2020 onwards. ICAO States have also been prioritizing a basket of environmental measures for many years now, including technology innovations, more efficient operations and fuels, and emissions offsetting for international flights.



Countries have also asked the UN agency to explore a new long-term aspirational goal for international aviation, for consideration by the next Session of the ICAO Assembly in 2022.



“To ensure the full potential of latest innovations are considered in this research, ICAO is using a Stocktaking process to allow stakeholders to share initiatives, solutions, and new ideas,” Dr. Liu explained. “And to accelerate the pace of implementation, innovators and aviation pioneers from all over the world have been joining the ICAO Global Coalition for Sustainable Aviation.”



The Secretary General concluded by re-stressing the importance of uniting public-private efforts and taking concrete actions now to achieve sustainability for the transport sector, and by looking forward to the prosperous and more efficient era of global aviation which lies ahead.