Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 05-Jun-2020

KLM CO2 emissions down 4% in 2019 compared with 2005, 175k pax fly carbon neutral

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines reported (02-Jun-2020) its CO2 emissions decreased by 4% in 2019 compared with 2005. Emissions also decreased 31% on a per passenger basis. Targets for 2030 are decreases of 15% overall and 50% per passenger, to be achieved through fleet renewal and investment in sustainable aviation fuels. Travel was carbon neutral for 175,000 passengers in 2019 through KLM's carbon offsetting programme CO2ZERO. [more - original PR]

Original report: Air France-KLM Sustainability Report 2019 available now.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented and it is still unclear how exactly the world and societies will look like after this pandemic. The crisis has hit the globe as it transitions to a more sustainable economy. The aviation sector is also undergoing fundamental change as a result. Even in these difficult times, KLM will not lose sight of the challenges that climate change poses to society. Even better, our work will be continued with even more effort. In the past 30 years, KLM has already taken many steps towards making aviation more sustainable, and last year this was reflected in the sustainability initiative Fly Responsibly. A sustainable operation, innovation, and collaboration with other parties have been – and still are – the foundations on which our operation is built and they will continue to play a vital role in the reconstruction of our company and sector coming out of this crisis. KLM President & CEO Pieter Elbers For the 15th consecutive year, Air France-KLM secured a place in the top three of the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) Airlines category in September 2019. KLM is extremely proud of this position, which indicates how successful KLM is at working to make airlines and the aviation sector more sustainable. Below is a summary of the most important activities KLM undertook in 2019. (The full list can be found in the appendix "2019 at a Glance"). Fly Responsibly In June 2019, KLM launched Fly Responsibly as part of its ongoing commitment to ensure a more sustainable future for aviation. Fly Responsibly encompasses everything KLM is doing, and is going to do, to make its activities more sustainable and is predicated on three strategic pillars: Reduce, Replace, Compensate. In an open letter published worldwide in 2019, KLM invited stakeholders across the aviation industry to join forces to develop sustainable solutions for the sector. Under the banner Fly Responsibly, KLM invited – and continues to invite – other airlines, partners, customers and employees to use KLM's sustainability projects and resources, and to share their insights and experiences with KLM in return. Reducing carbon emissions, SAF and compensation The KLM Group has cut its total carbon emissions by 4% since 2005 and by 31% per passenger (compared to 2005). The targets for 2030 stand at -15% and -50% respectively. Fleet renewal has contributed substantially to this result. In 2019, KLM took delivery of eight new, quieter and more fuel-efficient aircraft, including the Dreamliner 787-10. KLM is also continuing to invest in Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). Last year KLM purchased 6911 tonnes of SAF and announced that it would be building the Netherlands' first SAF production plant in partnership with SkyNRG. This will enable KLM to increase its use of sustainable fuel in the near future. New partners also joined KLM's Corporate Biofuel Programme: Microsoft, SHV Energy and Neste. KLM has also taken further steps to reduce carbon emissions on the ground. It aims to achieve a carbon-neutral ground operation by around 2030. Last year, KLM reduced its ground operations' carbon emissions by 50%, compared to the previous year (2018). This was achieved by buying in green energy and deploying electric ground equipment. 175,000 passengers' travel was carbon neutral last year, thanks to KLM's compensation programme CO2ZERO. This scheme enabled 680 hectares of tropical forest to be planted in Panama. Reducing waste volume KLM has already achieved a 19% reduction in non-recyclable waste, which it aims to cut further to 50% by 2030 (compared to 2011). This will be achieved by producing less waste overall and by increasing the proportion that can be recycled. KLM is also investing in other innovative ideas, such as recycling different kinds of catering items within a closed system and recycling PET bottles into 3D-printer filament to make aircraft repair and maintenance tools. Flying V KLM has also contributed to research into an innovative aircraft design, called Flying V, at Delft University of Technology. This concept represents an entirely new approach to aircraft design, which will make long-haul flight operations much more sustainable in future. Replacing short-haul flights Thalys, NS and KLM last year joined forces for the action plan Smart and Sustainable, to prepare to replace short-haul flights with international rail links. The first daily service that KLM intended to remove from its flight schedule and replace with a train service was Amsterdam-Brussels. This was planned for the end of March 2020.

UPS to match all carbon offsets in Jun-2020

UPS announced (01-Jun-2020) it will match the carbon offsets of all packages shipped through its carbon neutral programme during Jun-2020. The carbon offset rate is USD0.20 per package for the UPS Next Day Air, 2nd Day Air and 3 Day Select services. [more - original PR]

Original report: UPS To Mark World Environment Day By Matching Offsets Of Carbon Neutral Shipments In June

UPS (NYSE:UPS) today announced the company will commemorate World Environment Day on June 5 by matching the carbon offsets of all packages shipped via its carbon neutral program during the month of June. UPS carbon neutral counterbalances the estimated carbon impact of each shipment by purchasing certified carbon offsets. “There is truly no better way to honor World Environment Day than to facilitate actions that will help the planet,” said Suzanne Lindsay-Walker, UPS chief sustainability officer (CSO) and vice president of environmental affairs. “UPS hopes to create more awareness about our carbon neutral shipping option so additional customers will take advantage of it, thus helping to fund large-scale carbon reduction programs and reduce the total carbon impact of shipping on the environment.” To participate, shippers pay a small fee to offset the carbon footprint of shipping their packages then UPS will match these offsets throughout June. This is essentially doubling the shipper’s impact thereby allowing the shipper to potentially net out “carbon negative” in June. The per package flat rate price for the optional service is $0.05 for UPS® ground services and $0.20 for UPS Next Day Air®, UPS2nd Day Air® and UPS 3 Day Select® services. UPS started its carbon neutral program in 2010 and offsets more than 60 million packages annually for customers, which equates to more than 100,000 metric tonnes of carbon offset each year. UPS has supported projects worldwide that include forestation, landfill gas destruction, and wastewater treatment. UPS carbon neutral option is verified by Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS), an inspection, testing, and verification company. Additionally, UPS’s carbon offset process adheres to The CarbonNeutral Protocol from Natural Capital Partners. UPS’s carbon neutral offering is just one way the company is helping shippers reduce their impact on the environment. Customers can also choose more sustainable last mile delivery options and solutions designed for more efficient returns. One option is to direct packages to UPS Access Point® locations (such as The UPS Store, CVS pharmacy, Michaels or Advance Auto Parts) where consolidated deliveries can take place for multiple consumers preventing several delivery attempts to a single residence. On the returns front, UPSworks with a company called Optoro, using its returns optimization platform that helps shippers maximize recovery value and reduce items going to landfills. Additionally, customers can participate in UPS’s Eco Responsible Packaging Program or UPS can conduct a carbon impact analysis on their shipping. Furthermore, customers benefit from the carbon reduction efforts UPS undertakes in its own operations. During the last decade, UPS has invested more than $1 billion on alternative fuel and advanced technology vehicles as well as supporting infrastructure. The company is now the largest user of renewable natural gas in the transportation industry and has a specialized alternative fuel and advanced technology fleet of more than 10,300 vehicles. Recently, UPS announced plans to purchase more than 6,000 natural gas trucks through 2022. And, in January, UPS announced an investment in the UK-based technology startup firm Arrival and committed to buy 10,000 of their electric vehicles. UPS is an important part of its customers’ supply chains and continues to offer sustainability solutions that impact their value chains. UPS will automatically match all offsets during the month of June. EDF: IATA requested change to CORSIA would effectively postpone it for three to five years Environmental Defense Fund (EDF) published (21-May-2020) an analysis of a rule rewrite sought by IATA to the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA), which caps the carbon emissions of international flights at the average of 2019-2020 emissions, and requires airlines to use alternative fuels or offset any emissions above that baseline. Citing the COVID-19 crisis, IATA asked the ICAO Council to change the baseline to 2019 emissions only by Jun-2020. EDF modelled the proposed change under five post COVID-19 emission scenarios. The analysis finds that in most scenarios, the rule rewrite would "effectively postpone the start of the programme for three to five years". EDF stated that rewriting CORSIA's rules would "not only give airlines a free pass to pollute for the next half-decade, it would undermine investor confidence in airlines' climate commitments at a time when regaining investor confidence is crucial to the sector's survival". The body added that CORSIA already includes a flexibility mechanism that would lower airlines' offset obligations in its first three years, giving airlines essentially the same amount of offset responsibilities in the programme's "pilot phase" as if the pandemic had never happened. [more - original PR] Original report: CORSIA: Industry-sought rule change threatens aviation climate program The coronavirus pandemic has created a global health and economic crisis that has affected families all over the world and nearly all industries, with aviation taking a particularly steep toll. Airlines may feel under pressure to save money at any cost, but hastily rewriting the fundamental structure of the industry’s flagship market-based program to address airline carbon emissions would be penny-wise and future-foolish. In a new analysis by Environmental Defense Fund, we look at the implications of a rule rewrite sought by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) to the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation, or CORSIA. The UN’s International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) established CORSIA to implement international aviation’s commitment to “carbon neutral growth from 2020.” CORSIA caps the carbon emissions of international flights at the average of 2019-2020 emissions, and requires airlines to use alternative fuels or offset any emissions above that baseline. Citing the COVID crisis, IATA asked ICAO’s 36-member governing Council, by June 2020, to change the baseline to 2019 emissions only. To understand the implications of IATA’s re-write, EDF modeled the proposed change under five post COVID-19 emission scenarios. The analysis finds that in most scenarios, the rule rewrite would effectively postpone the start of the program for three to five years. In most scenarios, the new rules would postpone CORSIA’s start for three to five years Ad hoc rule rewrite could damage investor and public confidence in the program Predictable processes are crucial to the success of market-based measures like CORSIA. Consistency – applying fixed rules objectively and automatically, and making rule changes only in accordance with established processes for making such changes – is fundamental. If investors believe that governments will make ad hoc rule changes that strand their investments, they won’t make those investments. Re-writing CORSIA’s rules would not only give airlines a free pass to pollute for the next half-decade, it would undermine investor confidence in airlines’ climate commitments at a time when regaining investor confidence is crucial to the sector’s survival. That’s why actors knowledgeable about carbon markets are urging ICAO not to re-write the rules in haste. Use it, don’t lose it CORSIA already includes a little-known flexibility mechanism that would lower airlines’ offset obligations in its first three years. Using this provision would give airlines essentially the same amount of offset responsibilities in the program’s “pilot phase” as if the pandemic had never happened. ICAO’s Council has already approved enough carbon credits to assure sufficient supply to meet that demand in CORSIA’s initial years (2021-2023), per an Ecosystem Marketplace analysis. And the Council is considering a new round of offset program applications that could expand the approved supply in 2021. Act for the long-term survival of the industry in an era of climate change Post-pilot phase, airlines’ carbon offset obligations under CORSIA will depend on whether, when and how air traffic recovers from the coronavirus crisis. That recovery will unfold at a time when cutting aviation’s climate impact will be crucial to its long-term survival. CORSIA gives airlines until January 2025 to meet their pilot phase offset obligations – providing ample time for the 190+ countries of ICAO’s General Assembly, which wrote CORSIA’s rules, to make considered decisions when they conducts their regular triennial review of CORSIA in 2022. By contrast, a hurried decision to rewrite CORSIA’s fundamental rules would push the effective date of airlines’ carbon offset obligation to 2028 or later – a gap of 30 years from when governments first called on ICAO to act on climate. Airlines are facing an unprecedented near-term crisis with COVID-19, but the climate crisis will still be here in the post-COVID era. To win back the public’s – and investors’ – confidence, they need to keep the commitments they’ve already made.

Bombardier reports 2019 progress to ESG goals, including R&D and sustainable fuels

Bombardier released its 2019 Activity Report reporting (28-May-2020) its steps towards achieving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Key highlights include:

Invested CAD435 million (USD315.8 million) in research and development. Bombardier also embarked on exciting collaborations in big data, artificial intelligence and "cleaner, greener technology";

Made "great progress" in increasing adoption and availability of sustainable alternative fuels in business aviation, a critical element of the sector's climate action plan. [more - original PR]

Bombardier CEO Éric Martel stated: "he current global health and economic crisis has demonstrated that sustainability is more important today than ever before. With this Activity Report, we hope to send a clear message reaffirming our commitment to pursuing ambitious ESG goals as we look to move beyond the current crisis".

Original report: Bombardier Releases its 2019 Activity Report, Highlighting Sustainability Milestones and Objectives

Bombardier (TSX: BBD.B) today released its 2019 Activity Report, reaffirming its commitment to sustainability and highlighting the Company’s progress over the past year towards achieving its environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. “As a company entrusted to safely move millions of people around the globe every day, Bombardier is proud to be a leader in sustainable business practices,” said Éric Martel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “Moreover, the current global health and economic crisis has demonstrated that sustainability is more important today than ever before. With this Activity Report, we hope to send a clear message reaffirming our commitment to pursuing ambitious ESG goals as we look to move beyond the current crisis.” Recognized among Corporate Knights’ Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World, Bombardier is committed to developing efficient, cost-effective and innovative products, efficiently managing resources in its operations and across its supply chain, and transparently and annually reporting on its progress. The Company also believes that the manner in which it delivers its results is as important as the results it achieves, which includes maintaining the highest ethical standards, creating a people-centric and healthy work environment and supporting the communities where it operates. Bombardier’s 2019 Activity Report highlights the Company’s progress in integrating ESG considerations across the organization. Notable achievements from the past year include playing a leadership role in promoting the adoption and availability of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) in business aviation; exceeding its goal of providing more than 1,000 paid internships in Canada and launching an updated Code of Ethics, Supplier Code of Conduct and enhanced ethics and compliance program. In 2020, Bombardier expects to announce and deploy a renewed global sustainability strategy, overseen by its Board of Directors, to create value for stakeholders and further the company’s goal of building a world-class, sustainable business for the long-term. Bombardier has published reports about its sustainability performance since 2008.

EU launches ESTiMatE project to better model soot formation in aero-engines

European Commission announced (28-May-2020) the launch of the ESTiMatE (Emissions SooT ModEl) project, which will develop an advanced modelling and simulation software tool to allow more reliable analysis and prediction of the soot formation process in aero-engines. The tool will be an important factor in designing engines that will consume less fuel and emit fewer emissions, especially soot. The project is coordinated by the Barcelona Supercomputing Center in collaboration with Rolls-Royce.

ESTiMatE's modelling strategy involves simulations of chemical evolution of jet fuel and particle formation in aero-engine combustors. ESTiMatE's work will strengthen Europe's aeronautical sector by reducing the time and cost involved in aircraft design, testing, and certification. There will also be positive implications for the environment and the population worldwide due to the reduced emissions. The European Commission is providing EUR1.8 million in funding.

ESTiMatE technical manager Daniel Mira stated: "The aviation industry has largely benefitted society but it is also responsible for CO2 and other emissions that not only contribute to global warming but also affect public health. The ultimate goal of the ESTiMatE project is to help reduce this industry´s negative impact and to make aviation more sustainable for future generations". [more - original PR]

Original report: An advanced software tool for enhancing the design of cleaner aero-engines