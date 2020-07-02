Aviation Sustainability and the Environment, CAPA 02-Jul-2020

This CAPA report features a summary of recent aviation sustainability and environment news, selected from the 300+ news alerts published daily by CAPA. For more information, please contact us.

ICAO Council adjusts CORSIA baseline to account for COVID-19 drop in traffic

ICAO Council passed (30-Jun-2020) a resolution to adjust the baseline for the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) market-based measure to reduce aviation emissions. The resolution changes to period used to calculate the baseline emissions for CORSIA from the average of 2019 and 2020 to 2019 alone.

ICAO stated the Council determined that 2019 emissions would be used to avoid "inappropriate economic burden on the aviation industry". The baseline will be used for CORSIA implementation during the pilot phase from 2021 to 2023.

In addition to the safeguard during the pilot phase, there could be implications to the subsequent phases of CORSIA in light of how the sector's recovery would take place, and more data and analysis of the situation and impacts on CORSIA will be needed. As CORSIA periodic review begin in 2022, which coincides with the next session of the ICAO Assembly, states are expected to undertake a review of CORSIA for its possible adjustments to be applied from subsequent phases.

ICAO council president Salvatore Sciacchitano stated: "Council States today have made a measured assessment and have come to the most reasonable solution available given our current and very extraordinary circumstance". [more - original PR]

European Council adopts 'more ambitious' option to calculate CORSIA offsetting requirements

European Council confirmed (25-Jun-2020) its participation in the ICAO Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA) voluntary phase from 2021. It also adopted a "more ambitious option" to calculate offsetting requirements. According to the EU position, the calculations should be based on emissions made during 2021, 2022 and 2023. The Council argued this option is likely to lead to higher offsetting requirements and therefore be better for the environment than the other option available, which is to base the calculations on 2020 emissions. [more - original PR]

UPS Airlines reduces CO2 emissions by 13.6% since 2005

UPS, in its 2019 sustainability report, stated (30-Jun-2020) UPS Airlines recorded 1.33 pounds of CO2 emissions per available ton mile in 2019, a reduction of 13.6% from from the 2005 baseline. The company is targeting 1.24 pounds of CO2 per available ton mile in 2020, a reduction of 20% since 2005. The company highlighted the following greenhouse gas emission reduction measures for 2019:

Winglet modifications to reduce drag and increase fuel efficiency by 3.7% per flight: Reduced emissions by 81,300 tonnes;

Discretionary fuel reductions using flight plan data to more accurately calculate fuel requirements: 30,600 tonnes;

Engine washing to remove accumulated particulate matter: 33,300 tonnes;

Use of light weight fire resistant containers: 17,800 tonnes;

APU run time reductions using a new usage monitoring system: 2500 tonnes. [more - original PR]

DHL Express operates Leipzig-New York demonstration flight to save fuel and emissions

DHL Express announced (30-Jun-2020) plans to conduct a demonstration flight from Leipzig/Halle Airport to New York John F Kennedy International Airport on 01-Jul-2020 with the aim to consume the minimal possible amount of fuel and achieve a corresponding reduction in CO2 emissions. The company expects to save 1000kg of fuel and 3150kg of CO2.

The flight will be operated by European Air Transport with A330-200F equipment and will implement more than 50 actions to reduce fuel consumption, including route optimisation, unrestricted climb to cruising altitude and the "best possible" descent procedure on arrival.

DHL Express developed the flight scenario in cooperation with 13 institutions, including DFS, EUROCONTROL, NATS, the Irish Aviation Authority, Shanwick Oceanic Control, NAV CANADA, ISAVIA, IATA, the US FAA and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. The operation is made possible by reduced air traffic due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing optimal flight conditions. [more - original PR]

UK Prime Minister: Goal to produce 'world's first zero emission long haul passenger plane'

UK's Prime Minister Boris Johnson said as part of aims "to reach 'net-zero' CO2 emissions by 2050, we should set ourselves the goal now of producing the world's first zero emission long haul passenger plane" (imeche.org/aircraftinteriorsinternational.com/adsadvance.co.uk, 30-Jun-2020).