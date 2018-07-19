Aviation infrastructure: Crisis in Europe and Asia

Europe vs the Asia Pacific: Two regions challenged by exorbitant demand for better air and ground infrastructure

The airline industries of the Asia Pacific and Europe are both expected to deliver robust net profits of above USD8 billion in 2018, with each region anticipated to account for around 25% of the forecast industry total. The average profit per passenger, according to IATA, is expected to be USD7.58 for Asia Pacific and USD5.10 for Europe.

While 2017 saw the Asia Pacific and Europe record similar traffic growth of 9.4% and 8.2%, both markets include countries at varying levels of aviation development. The bottom line though is much more rapid growth than previous trends.

For air navigation service providers (ANSPs), already congested segmentations of airspace generally continue to get busier, while recent economic and aviation development has spurred new air traffic growth in traditionally quieter areas.