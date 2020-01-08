Aviation and the Environment, CAPA 8-Jan-2020

The company continued to reduce its CO2 emissions in November with 68 grams per passenger kilometre, a reduction of 11.3 percent compared to the same period last year. This is despite the grounding of the new MAX aircraft which has forced the company to wet lease older aircraft. With an average age of 3.8 years, Norwegian has one of the world’s most environmentally friendly fleets.

Thanks to this, the company has reduced its per passenger emissions by 30 percent since 2008. The CO2 reductions would have been even bigger this month – and for the whole year – if Norwegian had included only its own aircraft in the emission calculations.

December 2019 Total Kilometres 13,838m km Total Passengers 11.2m Total CO2 Emissions 960kt CO2 Per Pax/km 69g

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said:

“With the youngest fleet and highest load factors, Ryanair is Europe’s greenest/cleanest major airline. Our CO2 per passenger/km is the lowest in the industry, having been cut from 82g to 66g p.a. over the last decade while other high fare competitors currently generate over 120g per pax/km.

The single most important thing any consumer can do to reduce their carbon footprint is switch to Ryanair. We are pleased to announce that our CO2 per pax/km for December was 69g, half the rate of other flag carrier European airlines, and we are committed to reducing this by a further 10% to under 60g per pax/km by 2030.”

Shell Aviation and World Energy partner to expand biofuel supply

Shell Aviation and World Energy signed (07-Jan-2020) a multi-year partnership agreement to develop an expandable supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

As part of the agreement, Shell Aviation and World Energy will supply 3.8 million litres of SAFs to Lufthansa Group at San Francisco International Airport over the term of the partnership, reducing CO2 emissions on three routes operated by Lufthansa and SWISS from San Francisco to Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich.

TUIFly MD: Travellers have "no reason to feel guilty" in choosing air transport

TUIfly MD Oliver Lackmann said while the aviation industry has to "strive to keep the ecological consequences as low as possible", he also said travellers should not be "ashamed" to choose air transport and have "no reason to feel guilty" (Tagesspiegel, 05-Jan-2020).

Salvador Airport Wins International Certification For Carbon Emission Reduction (Salvador Airport report)

Salvador Bahia Airport, part of the VINCI Airports network, has just gained international prominence once again thanks to its environmental commitment. The airport has achieved level 2 of the ACA (Airport Carbon Accreditation) certification, granted by the Airport Council International (ACI) organization, which recognizes the implementation of actions and projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions.