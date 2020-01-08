Aviation and the Environment, CAPA 8-Jan-2020
Headlines
Norwegian reports higher unit revenue, better on-time performance and lower CO2-emissions in 2019 (Norwegian Air report)
Ryanair’s CO2 Emissions For December At Just 69g Per Passenger/km (Ryanair report)
Shell Aviation and World Energy partner to expand biofuel supply
TUIFly MD: Travellers have "no reason to feel guilty" in choosing air transport
Salvador Airport Wins International Certification For Carbon Emission Reduction (Salvador Airport report)
This CAPA report contains a brief summary of aviation environment reports issued in recent days.
Norwegian reports lower CO2-emissions in 2019 (Norwegian Air report)
The company continued to reduce its CO2 emissions in November with 68 grams per passenger kilometre, a reduction of 11.3 percent compared to the same period last year. This is despite the grounding of the new MAX aircraft which has forced the company to wet lease older aircraft. With an average age of 3.8 years, Norwegian has one of the world’s most environmentally friendly fleets.
Thanks to this, the company has reduced its per passenger emissions by 30 percent since 2008. The CO2 reductions would have been even bigger this month – and for the whole year – if Norwegian had included only its own aircraft in the emission calculations.
Ryanair’s CO2 Emissions For December At Just 69g Per Passenger/km (Ryanair report)
Ryanair today (7 Jan) released its December CO2 emissions statistics, which show an ave. of 69g CO2 per passenger/km.
December 2019
Total Kilometres
13,838m km
Total Passengers
11.2m
Total CO2 Emissions
960kt
CO2 Per Pax/km
69g
“With the youngest fleet and highest load factors, Ryanair is Europe’s greenest/cleanest major airline. Our CO2 per passenger/km is the lowest in the industry, having been cut from 82g to 66g p.a. over the last decade while other high fare competitors currently generate over 120g per pax/km.
The single most important thing any consumer can do to reduce their carbon footprint is switch to Ryanair. We are pleased to announce that our CO2 per pax/km for December was 69g, half the rate of other flag carrier European airlines, and we are committed to reducing this by a further 10% to under 60g per pax/km by 2030.”
Shell Aviation and World Energy partner to expand biofuel supply
Shell Aviation and World Energy signed (07-Jan-2020) a multi-year partnership agreement to develop an expandable supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
As part of the agreement, Shell Aviation and World Energy will supply 3.8 million litres of SAFs to Lufthansa Group at San Francisco International Airport over the term of the partnership, reducing CO2 emissions on three routes operated by Lufthansa and SWISS from San Francisco to Frankfurt, Munich and Zurich.
TUIFly MD: Travellers have "no reason to feel guilty" in choosing air transport
TUIfly MD Oliver Lackmann said while the aviation industry has to "strive to keep the ecological consequences as low as possible", he also said travellers should not be "ashamed" to choose air transport and have "no reason to feel guilty" (Tagesspiegel, 05-Jan-2020).
Salvador Airport Wins International Certification For Carbon Emission Reduction (Salvador Airport report)
Salvador Bahia Airport, part of the VINCI Airports network, has just gained international prominence once again thanks to its environmental commitment. The airport has achieved level 2 of the ACA (Airport Carbon Accreditation) certification, granted by the Airport Council International (ACI) organization, which recognizes the implementation of actions and projects aimed at reducing carbon emissions.
The certification is the result of the work done by the airport on different fronts, including improvements to the air-conditioning system, installation of smart devices such as sensors on stairs, elevators and toilets and the replacement of conventional lamps for LED-which allowed for a 134 tons reduction of the carbon dioxide emitted.
In addition, Salvador Bahia Airport began the installation of a solar plant, becoming the first airport in the country to have such equipment supplying the terminal. The plant, an investment of about R $ 16 million, will be made of 11,000 solar panels, representing an installed capacity of 4,215 KWp for an annual production of 6,300,000 KWh. The equipment is expected to start operating in the second half of February.
Monthly, the plant will have the capacity to produce 550,000 KWh of electricity supplying 32% of the terminal's current consumption and representing 3,800 popular homes’ electricity supply needs. When fully operational, the plant will further reduce the airport's carbon footprint by 30%, saving an additional 690 tons of carbon dioxide per year.
Other recognitions – Achieving ACA level 2 certification adds to the airport's other achievements in the area of sustainability throughout 2019. Last January, Salvador Bahia Airport had already been the first airport of the North / Northeast regions and the second of Brazil to achieve ACA level 1 certification, which recognizes efforts to map and identify all direct and indirect greenhouse gas emissions by the airport.
In October, Salvador Bahia Airport was recognized as a “green airport” during the annual conference of the Airports Council International of Latin America and the Caribbean (ACI-LAC), which rewarded the Effluent Treatment Station (ETE), implemented in 2018, the energy efficiency work and wildlife risk management developed at the airport.
