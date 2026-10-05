Avelo embarks on a critical new phase now that its startup period is complete
US carrier Avelo has reached what are arguably important milestones during the last year-marking its fifth anniversary, gaining a capital infusion and placing a landmark order for 50 Embraer E-195-E2s.
Up next is Avelo's debut at McKinney airport situated in the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area. Its high-profile launch from the airport is scheduled for Nov-2026, and Avelo recently outlined plans to add a third aircraft at the airport as more destinations come online in Dec-2026.
Avelo is attempting to forge its own path to building scale and relevance in a US market where nearly every airline is racing to create premium products to ensure they're competing effectively.
And while Avelo remains bullish on its strategy, success is harder to predict.
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