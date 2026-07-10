Avelo Airlines works to build a strong financial foundation and network utility
The US start-up Avelo Airlines recently marked a major milestone - its fifth anniversary.
The airline was born in the shadow of COVID-19, in a market where passenger preference for premium products was gaining steam and those offerings continue to strengthen in unpredictable geopolitical times.
After facing headwinds in 2025, Avelo appears on firmer footing, having secured a capital infusion late last year in addition to handing Embraer a record breaking order for E2s from a US customer.
Next up for Avelo is debuting a fifth base at McKinney Airport near Dallas. The expansion reflects Avelo's core niche - operating from secondary airports in large metropolitan areas.
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