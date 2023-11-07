Australia: Queensland Airports sale will attract local and international interest

The acquisition of Sydney Airport early in 2022 by a consortium led by a major Australian investor was thought at the time to have been a precursor to increased M&A activity in the airport sector globally.

That has yet to take shape, but there has been some considerable movement recently within Australia itself since Sep-2023, when it became clear that minority shareholders in Perth Airport were looking to sell.

There are complex circumstances in Australia where many airports are partly owned by superannuation (pension) funds. Those funds are merging, portfolios are being rebalanced, and in some cases airports seem to be losing their appeal.

So it is yet be become clear what will now come of the intention of various owners of Queensland Airports to sell stakes amounting to 74% in that entity. Queensland Airports manages four airports, of which the Gold Coast Airport, serving a large tourist catchment area, is the main asset.

The group has its attractions but as is often the case – there are caveats.