Australia: Coffs Harbour Airport lease a win-win?
Sporadically, there are still airport transactions. Under a recent one in Australia the small Coffs Harbour Airport between Sydney and Brisbane was leased to an Australian investment fund under an extendable 50-year deal.
No one can imagine what the air transport business will look like in 50 years, let alone the 99 years that this transaction could eventually run to. Local councils, often taking a negative attitude to private sector involvement in their airports, can stop them, but this one just got through despite the current situation.
In the long run that could be a good thing for both parties, as this investor/operator has learned from its similar existing deal with an airport just up the coast.
