Australasian airlines make progress on fleet upgrades: part one - Qantas and Air Niugini

Australasian airlines are focusing on upgrading their narrowbody fleets this year 2025 to tap into strong domestic and international short haul demand, although there are also some notable widebody additions on the horizon for these airlines.

Qantas has begun taking delivery of its first Airbus 321XLRs, which will form the backbone of its domestic narrowbody fleet and also offer new international opportunities.

Meanwhile, Virgin Australia is set to receive several more Boeing 737 MAXs, and Air New Zealand has boosted its short haul operations with new Airbus A321neos.

In neighbouring New Guinea, Air Niugini is also slated to begin taking delivery of Airbus A220s.

While there are no widebodies scheduled for delivery this year, both Air New Zealand and Qantas have aircraft that are due to arrive in 2026 that will herald new long-range services and cabin products.

Virgin Australia is considering widebody orders, but expects to take a few years to decide, based on the success of its wet-leased Boeing 777 operations.

Senior executives from these airlines discussed their fleet plans during the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific held in Cairns from 31-Jul-2025 to 1-Aug-2025.