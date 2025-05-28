ATC – remote/digital control towers and the arguments for their urgent deployment in the USA

For that country's being a world leader in so many advanced technologies, the United States' exposure to ancient moribund ones in the air traffic control sector almost beggars belief.

Recent instances have meant that a major New York area airport's flight schedules were severely reduced by issues that include air traffic control system failures and a reliance on copper wire-based telecommunication methods.

Before that, a few months ago a fatal accident took place at Washington between a commercial airliner and a military helicopter, in a scenario that much of the rest of the world struggled to get a handle on - with communications between the three parties apparently operating on different channels being among many of the unaccountable factors involved.

Since then, the Transport Secretary Duffy and the president have promised a "brand new ATC system", but independent experts (including those at the Reason Foundation) argue that it is more a case of putting sticking plasters on open wounds - or, if you prefer, putting lipstick on a pig.

The biggest bone of contention is the failure to put any emphasis whatsoever on remote/digital towers. There are zero of them in the US, and previous attempts to test them there have been abandoned.

At the same time other countries, and notably Sweden, Norway and Italy, are bounding ahead in this field, with multiple airports already being served by such towers, and identifiable savings already being made (along with other efficiencies).

A key international airport in London is also controlled by way of a remote tower.

There are, of course, other issues to contend with, such as public perception and safety.

A recent (May-2025) report commissioned by the Reason Foundation in the US recommends that Secretary Duffy and Congress should continue their encouragement and oversight of the Federal Aviation Administration. Their ongoing attention on FAA's air traffic control modernisation efforts should be sustained, with a particular focus on the near-term benefits that could be realised from proven remote tower technology.

This report repeats many of the Reason Foundation's observations, with further comment by CAPA - Centre for Aviation and provides a link to its report for further study.