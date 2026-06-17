Asia Pacific LCCs foresee strong potential for Airbus A321XLRs in their networks

IndiGo and other Asia Pacific LCCs have placed significant orders for the Airbus A321XLR, emphasising their belief that the longer-range variant can complement both their narrowbody and widebody operations.

While IndiGo has already taken delivery of two of its 70 A321XLR orders, four other of the region's LCCs - Jetstar, AirAsia X, VietJet Air and Peach - have yet to receive theirs.

Most of these airlines operate widebodies as well, so the introduction of the XLRs does not spell the end of the LCC widebody trend.

But the XLRs do present a new way of targeting medium-haul routes with a different economic calculation that brings more markets into play, and increases fleet flexibility.

IndiGo is further along with its XLR introduction, and it revealed more about its intentions for the aircraft - and its place in the network - in recent investor presentations.