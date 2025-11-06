Asia Pacific airlines pursue growth as order momentum continues - it has been shopping season

While the pace of aircraft orders from Asia Pacific airlines has eased after two years of strong activity, there are still potential orders on the radar that could boost the region's total this year 2025.

There have been several notable aircraft deals already in 2025, and negotiations are under way for other major orders.

Although this year's activity is down somewhat from the wave of orders in 2023 and 2024, it still represents a continued healthy appetite for fleet investment.

There is a range of factors motivating Asia Pacific airlines to pursue aircraft orders. Some are restarting investment that was put on hold while they regained financial health.

With medium term delivery slots becoming scarcer, airlines are aware they need to lock in orders before delivery dates are pushed out even further.

Politics plays a part in a few cases, as placing large orders with Boeing will help some countries reduce trade imbalances with the US.

Other airlines are content to wait until the market cools a little, and shifts the advantage back towards the buyer.

But in general, it has been shopping season for Asia Pacific airlines.