Asia-Pacific airlines continue order momentum – part two: the 2023/2024 surge

This year (2024) looks like being another busy one for Asia Pacific airlines in terms of negotiating new aircraft deals, continuing a wave of order activity that began in 2023.

Part one of this analysis outlined some of the major aircraft orders that are being considered by airlines such as Cebu Pacific, Malaysia Airlines, Cathay Pacific and Thai Airways. The second part focuses on the backdrop to these impending deals.

This includes Asia-Pacific orders that have already been placed in the first few months of 2024, two of which are very significant moves. It also examines the big orders unveiled in 2023 as airlines restarted their fleet renewal efforts. The Indian market, in particular, has been a hotbed of order activity, boosting the overall total in the region.

Last year 2023 saw a significant uptick in aircraft investment, signalling an important transition in the recovery of the Asia-Pacific airline industry.

This trend shows no signs of slowing down.