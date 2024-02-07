Asia-Pacific airline sector nears – and passes – significant recovery milestones

Asia-Pacific airline capacity is moving much closer to full recovery, driven by growing fleet numbers that have already surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

Although international seat capacity in the Asia-Pacific region has still not reached early 2020 levels, domestic capacity is now higher. This means the systemwide seat capacity is only about three percentage points short of 100% recovery.

The Asia-Pacific aircraft in service total has been boosted by new deliveries and parked aircraft returning to service. Surging narrowbody numbers have more than offset the somewhat slower recovery of the region’s widebody fleet.

The fleet and capacity recoveries paint a picture of an increasingly healthy airline industry.

This is resulting in a greater appetite for investment by many airlines as they look to expand their order backlogs to fuel the next stage of growth.