As US airlines monitor close-in bookings, South American airlines cite demand trends, for now...
Airlines based in South America aren't seeing the same level of pressure on demand as their US counterparts, but are keeping a cautious eye on forward bookings as global macroeconomic dynamics continue to cast clouds of uncertainty on the aviation sector.
But even as South American airlines feel reasonably positive about near-term prospects, visibility for later in the year remains murky as tariff whiplash continues, and those airlines aren't offering insights for later into 2025.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.