As Canada reopens, smaller airlines declare bold ambitions

After more than a year of enduring the government’s stringent travel policies, Canada’s airlines are reawakening as the country begins to open back up.

Those airline operators are restoring their schedules to capture pent-up demand; but at the same time, they also realise that even as a recovery has started, it will still take some time for a full rebound in demand to materialise.

Over the longer term, the competitive landscape in Canada could change as the ultra-low cost carrier Flair plans for a rapid expansion, and Porter Airlines adds Embraer E-Jets to expand its network footprint significantly.

There is little doubt that Canada’s aviation industry will be interesting to watch during the next couple of years as the country’s smaller airlines work to make their ambitions a reality.