Argentina’s government continues to generate uncertainty for LCCs
Argentina’s government appears to be casting doubt over a reopening of its commercial air services in Sep-2020 as other countries in Latin America begin to open up. The country shut down commercial fights in Apr-2020, which has resulted in the country’s airlines being grounded for a number of months.
The country’s low cost operators have been navigating the restrictions imposed by the government, and also some hostility from regulators before the COVID-19 pandemic.
That alienation of low cost operators is continuing, and once commercial aviation is reactivated in Argentina, LCCs could face further hurdles imposed by the government.
