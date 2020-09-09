Argentina's airlines wait for government clarity on restart
Commercial flights in many Latin American countries were shuttered in Mar-2020 in order to stave off the spread of COVID-19, and Argentina opted to keep commercial aviation frozen until the beginning of Sep-2020.
As some countries in the region begin to reopen, Argentina’s target date for restarting commercial aviation has come and gone, and there are no clear guidelines about when airlines can resume service. The lack of guidance could have prolonged negative consequences for Argentina – including the risks of losing long haul international connectivity due to the government’s inaction.
Additionally, Argentina’s start-up low cost operators are working to persevere, but the ongoing delays in a restart of flights will continue to create pressure for those airlines.
