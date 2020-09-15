Argentina's airlines seek government clarity on restart

Commercial flights in many Latin American countries were shuttered in Mar-2020 in order to stave off the spread of COVID-19, and Argentina opted to keep commercial aviation frozen until the beginning of Sep-2020.

As some countries in the region begin to reopen, Argentina’s target date for restarting commercial aviation has come and gone. There are signs the government aims to restart aviation in Oct-2020, but it remains to be seen if a reopening will in fact occur. The lack of guidance could have prolonged negative consequences for Argentina – including the risks of losing long haul international connectivity due to the government’s inaction.

Additionally, Argentina’s start-up low cost operators are working to persevere, but the ongoing delays in a restart of flights will continue to create pressure for those airlines.