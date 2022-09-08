Argentina’s airlines are bullish as demand remains robust
Operators in Argentina are joining many airlines worldwide in shifting their focus away from pandemic recovery to seizing on opportunities for growth.
Both Aerolineas Argentinas and Flybondi believe demand in Argentina could be exceeding supply.
Dynamics within the country were shifting even before the COVID-19 crisis, as low cost airlines established themselves and built up a solid presence in the market. As is the case in much of Latin America, there are opportunities to stimulate traffic in Argentina and switch bus passengers to air travel.
Now, as domestic demand moves even closer to pre-crisis levels, Argentinian airlines are pressing forward in shifting more and more passengers away from ground transportation.
