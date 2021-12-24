Antalya Airport attracts concession rebidders; TAV/Fraport successful

It seemed as if a battle royal was brewing over the concession of Turkey’s Antalya Airport, which has been held now, despite the present concession having been extended until the end of 2026.

The incumbent, Fraport/TAV might have anticipated a tough challenge from a VINCI AIRPORTS-led consortium which had “expressed interest” in it, but apparently backed off.

There may be many reasons for that decision. Like many tourist-oriented airports, Antalya lost a lot of traffic in 2020 but it has rebounded in 2021.

The future is unclear and the concession price high, with a commitment to hundreds of millions of euros in infrastructure enhancements. It is one of very few deals being concluded presently and not a new one, as there had been a concession since 2007.

Even so, it will act as a benchmark of sorts for whatever other deals materialise in the next few months.