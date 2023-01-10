Angola to offer a 51% stake in national airports company; China at least will be interested
With no advance indications of its intentions the Angolan government has announced that it intends to make available a majority 51% stake in its airports to external investors. The government intends to launch a tender process and will preferentially seek experienced international airport operators.
Angola is somewhat off the beaten path for the global infrastructure investment fraternity, and much of the work has been undertaken by Chinese companies.
And that could well be the case again.
There is a small band of investors that might relish the challenge of managing an existing and new airport exchange at the capital in tandem with numerous smaller regional airports where domestic travel is in the doldrums, and the national economy is fairly sound.
But they are few and far between.
