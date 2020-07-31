Anchorage Airport regains its ‘prominence in air cargo’

It's an ill wind that blows nobody any good. COVID-19 has brought a seriously ill wind, but among the few beneficiaries in the aviation sector it is air freight that has starred.

Alaska’s Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC), for one is in that category. The COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced its "prominence in air cargo".

The airport reported that cargo volumes had increased 14.5% year-on-year to a record 900,000 tons in 2Q2020, and had increased 7.38% to more than 1.5 million tons in 1H2020. Widebody freighter traffic has increased by nearly 9% so far in 2020, with an average weekly increase of 26.75% since the beginning of Apr-2020.

Anchorage Airport manager Jim Szczesniak stated: "ANC is the centre of the air cargo world and perfectly situated to capture the increased demand for air freighters".