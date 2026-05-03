Analyst Perspective: Losing Spirit - what the collapse of a ULCC pioneer reveals about the US market

The collapse of Spirit Airlines marks the end of one of the most recognisable ultra-low-cost operators in the United States, but it should not be mistaken for a broader failure of the low-cost model itself.

Rather, it reflects the realities of operating that model within a uniquely structured and highly competitive US domestic market.

For more than a decade, Spirit played a disruptive role, forcing incumbents to respond with lower fares and more granular pricing. Its unbundled approach reshaped consumer expectations and widened access to air travel.

Yet, despite that influence, the airline struggled to achieve the scale and strategic flexibility required to withstand mounting cost pressures, operational challenges, and intensifying competition.

The failure of its planned merger with JetBlue Airways ultimately left Spirit with limited options in a market where consolidation has long defined competitive strength. At the same time, regulatory intervention and structural constraints further narrowed its path forward.

This Analyst Perspective from CAPA - Centre for Aviation's Head of Analysis, Rich Maslen, examines what went wrong, why it matters, and what happens next.

Crucially, it explores how the US market is likely to respond - and what the absence of Spirit means for airlines, regulators, and travellers alike.