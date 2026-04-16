Analyst Perspective: European border Entry/Exit System gets off to a non-flying start

Has Europe, in its pursuit of smarter borders, inadvertently undermined the very efficiency that underpins its aviation ecosystem?

The full rollout of the European Union's biometric Entry/Exit System (EES) on 10-Apr-2026 suggests that, at least in its current form, the answer may be - yes.

Conceived to enhance security, reduce identity fraud, and modernise border management, EES is strategically sound. Yet execution has exposed a familiar Achilles' heel in large-scale public sector digital programmes: inadequate operational readiness.

The result has been severe congestion at border control, with processing times stretching into hours, passengers missing flights despite early arrival, and aircraft departing with significant numbers of empty seats. Crucially, while governments designed and mandated the system, it is airlines and airports that are absorbing reputational damage.

The disruption was entirely foreseeable.

The inclusion of high-volume non-Schengen travellers - particularly from the United Kingdom, one of Europe's largest outbound markets - has created predictable pressure points at major gateways. Coupled with inconsistent staffing, underutilised biometric infrastructure, and unresolved IT issues, the system has struggled under modest peak demand conditions.

Calls for selective suspension during busy periods are understandable, but strategically flawed.

Border security systems cannot be toggled on and off without compromising their integrity. A more credible approach would be a temporary, full-scale rollback until performance benchmarks - comparable to, or better than, manual processing - are consistently met.

Ultimately, EES highlights a deeper structural issue: insufficient coordination between policymakers and transport operators. In an already volatile operating environment, Europe can ill afford self-inflicted disruption. Without swift corrective action, the region risks eroding both passenger confidence and its competitive standing as a global aviation hub.