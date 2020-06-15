Amazon Air: A 200-aircraft fleet planned?

Amazon Air has always generated a certain level of intrigue regarding the ultimate composition of that particular component of the e-commerce behemoth’s business – particularly, how much it will challenge the entrenched cargo carriers UPS and Fedex.

The explosion in online retail during the COVID-19 pandemic has been a boon to Amazon, and unlike most commercial operators that are shrinking considerably for the foreseeable future, Amazon Air is expanding its fleet and airport roster.

One overarching question about Amazon Air’s ultimate strategy is whether the company will eventually attempt to transition from contracting out most of its air operations and insource those functions instead. It is a strategy the company has used in other aspects of its business, and Amazon has already taken some small steps to insource certain aspects of its air logistics.

But for now, Amazon seems content to continue to outsource the piloting and operation of its cargo aircraft.