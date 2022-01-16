Allegiant Air bullish on its foray operating the 737 MAX
Allegiant Air’s strategy of flying from small to mid-sized cities using lower cost, used aircraft has served the airline well for more than a decade. That business model has curried favour with investors, reflected in Allegiant’s stock trading at a premium to those of other airlines operating under more traditional business schemes.
Now that the airline has opted to order new Boeing 737 MAX narrowbodies, Allegiant’s management is stressing that the move is not a deviation from its proven blueprint but is more an opportunistic evolution to support its growth. Simply put, obtaining used aircraft to Allegiant’s planned scale is not a viable option going forward.
Nevertheless, markets are not reacting positively to the news, so it could take Allegiant some time to convince investors that this opportunistic purchase is a logical fit for the airline.
However, Allegiant remains bullish about the prospects for the MAX.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.