Alaska Air Group finds leverage in scale as Hawaiian Airlines network is retooled

Alaska Air Group reached a milestone in Oct-2025 when it and Hawaiian Airlines were awarded a single operator's certificate from US regulators, which was a major step in the merger integration process for the two operators.

As it works to reach other high profile benchmarks, including the combination of passenger service systems, trends are showing that the economics of Hawaiian's assets within Alaska's network are performing ahead of expectations.

Alaska Air Group also believes that changes to the combined network are starting to bear fruit, and that momentum should carry over into 2026.