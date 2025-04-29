Alaska Air Group exudes confidence in meeting long term goals, as short term headwinds persist

Most airlines worldwide continue to navigate unforeseen challenges created by the US trade policies; and the duration and ultimate effects of those obstacles is anyone's guess.

Alaska Air Group is no different from its US peers in detecting that it has experienced unexpected softness in demand.

But Alaska stresses that it is playing the long game, keeping its financial targets intact while exuding confidence that it will be posting a profit in an increasingly unpredictable 2025.

The acquisition of Hawaiian Airlines is driving much of Alaska's self-assuredness in meeting its financial ambitions; and as the integration continues, benefits of the combination are starting to emerge as network shifts start to occur.