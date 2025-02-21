Akasa Air secures fresh capital, but faces fleet growth challenges outside its control

While IndiGo and Air India have been dominating headlines in the Indian airline industry lately, the country's newest airline Akasa Air is also taking steps to support its growth ambitions.

Akasa is tiny compared to the two largest airlines, and their dominance makes life difficult for the smaller competitors in the Indian market.

However, Akasa has set lofty goals and obviously believes there is space for it to succeed.

The airline has just announced the broad outline of new funding deals, which will help it solidify its financial foundation and prepare it for further growth.

Akasa has a healthy order book of nearly 200 Boeing narrowbody aircraft, although, after a fast start, its fleet growth has trailed far behind its projections. This is primarily due to Boeing delivery delays.