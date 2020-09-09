Airports of Thailand to take over more Thai regional airports?

Airports of Thailand (AoT) has been a part public, part private, operator of six airports, including the main two in Bangkok, since an IPO in 2004. So while there are both institutional and individual investors in it, in some ways it continues to act at best like a corporatised entity, and the government, still a 70% shareholder, pulls the purse strings.

One example of that is the way in which it continues to be concerned about the welfare of some of the country’s smaller airports, which are managed by the Department for Airports, as if it were behaving as a social welfare office. AoT says it has the money to develop them, whereas the DfA does not.

But while some of these airports it yearns for have business prospects, some do not. The unavoidable question is – why does AoT not consider bigger airports in its own backyard, or even abroad, to diversify the income streams, as its own president believes to be absolutely necessary?