Airports: Groupe ADP outlines plans based on 1H2020 results

First half 2020 financial results are being published by airport operators, including for Groupe ADP, the Paris airports operator with additional interests in West Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere.

Those results have inevitably been affected adversely by the pandemic, but among the minus signs there is some evidence that some business segments have been less severely impacted than others.

Among them are commercial revenues from retail concessions, which at some airports in Europe were quick to get going again. Data released by the Spanish operator AENA also adds weight to that theory. In AENA’s case some retail activities actually gained in revenues for the operator in 1H2020.