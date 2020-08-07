Airports: Groupe ADP outlines plans based on 1H2020 results
First half 2020 financial results are being published by airport operators, including for Groupe ADP, the Paris airports operator with additional interests in West Asia, the Middle East and elsewhere.
Those results have inevitably been affected adversely by the pandemic, but among the minus signs there is some evidence that some business segments have been less severely impacted than others.
Among them are commercial revenues from retail concessions, which at some airports in Europe were quick to get going again. Data released by the Spanish operator AENA also adds weight to that theory. In AENA’s case some retail activities actually gained in revenues for the operator in 1H2020.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.