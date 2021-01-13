Airport privatisation 2020 report and prospects for 2021 – Part 1

The CAPA Global Airport Investors Database contains comprehensive details on all the investing firms mentioned here, while the Airport Construction Database is the go-to resource for all airport construction and capex data and news.

Summary

As 2021 begins, it is a case of much of the same for the pandemic and its destruction of the air transport business.

In a handful of countries, such as Brazil and Japan, established airport concession procedures continued in 2020, but Brazil’s is coming to its natural end now.

In India there has been a resurgence of interest by the government, and another tranche of concessions was announced at the turn of the year.

In both Indonesia and the Philippines investor opportunities in the sector could pick up again in 2021, but in the latter country there may simply be too many airports in an around Manila for them all to be profitable.

In Europe, apart from the finalisation of the Sofia Airport concession deal, much of the limited privatisation activity has been at secondary and tertiary level airports, and most of that was at the beginning of the year.

On the other hand, deals remain to be completed in Greece and Montenegro, the private sector might get a belated look-in at Berlin, and there might be opportunities in Poland. Question marks remain about the privatisation of Groupe ADP.

Few investors want to commit to airports right now – and who can blame them?

As the pandemic goes into its second year, the impact on the prospects for the privatisation of airports is evident.

Few investors, and especially those on the fringe of such activity in this sector, want to commit to airports until requirements for testing and vaccination are much clearer and until the reduction in flights (globally, it was by -42% in 2020 according to preliminary figures, somewhat better than expected) begins to ease off.

The uncertainty is exemplified by the remarks of the CEO of Groupe ADP, for example, who has been talking about a mandatory requirement for passengers to offer a vaccination certificate when making a booking “because it has happened before”.

But what if half the population decides it doesn’t want to be vaccinated? Or if the roll-out is too slow? Or if mutant strains limit vaccine efficacy? Or...? (Fill in a range of concerns).

Even so, there has been some privatisation activity in 2020, and it looks as if it will continue into 2021. The caveat is that in one important country, Brazil, the concession procedure there is about to run its course as the seventh tranche is agreed by the government. To put it plainly – Brazil is running out of attractive airports to offer investors.

In Japan, however, the concession process is ticking along nicely, with more airports to be added this year, while in India the procedure is picking up steam again with a New Year announcement by Airports Authority of India for another round of concessions there.

Below is the position with respect to both completed (2020) and anticipated (2021 or later) deals, continent by continent, and alphabetically by country. The report comes in two parts, starting with Asia Pacific and Europe, followed by the Americas, Africa, Middle East/West Asia and the rest of the world.

Asia Pacific: ‘Nothing can stop us now’ is Japan’s motto as it ploughs ahead with its concession programme

Australia

In Australia, the privatisation by concession of Coffs Harbour Airport, between Sydney and Brisbane, was completed in 2020, the investor having been initially coy about revealing its hand.

In the end it is Palisade Investment Partners (PIP), which entered into a binding agreement for a 50-year lease (plus a 49-year option) with the Coffs Harbour City Council, along with a 23-hectare commercial, industrial and logistics precinct adjacent to the airport.

The long term lease of the airport includes an upfront payment of AUD25 million (USD18.9 million) and additional payments totalling AUD56.5 million (USD42.9 million) over seven years, including contributions to the development of the Airport Enterprise Park. Also a share of revenue from both the airport and the enterprise park operation.

PIP already operates Sunshine Coast Maroochydore Airport and has done so since Feb-2017, under a 99-year lease.

Cambodia

Siem Reap New International Airport is due to be completed by 14-Mar-2023.

The USD880 million airport project, which began in Mar-2020, is set to be the largest airport in Cambodia. It will be operated by Angkor International Airport Investment – a JV between three Yunnan companies, including Yunnan Investment Holdings, which signed a 55-year concession in 2017, and Shanxi Mechanisation Construction Group, which won a bid to build two sections of the new airport for USD42.2 million in 2018.

At the beginning of Jan-2021 Cambodia's government granted in-principle approval for the construction of a new domestic airport in the Mondulkiri province under a public private partnership.

PowerChina International Group has been chosen as a partner for the project and will be responsible for all feasibility expenses carried out by the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA). SSCA reported that full details of the airport plans could not yet be disclosed, including the total costs of the juncture.

It is expected that the planning study process could take up to one year before the project is deemed ready for construction to start.

China (including Hong Kong)

In Nov-2020 Hong Kong's Government announced its support for Airport Authority Hong Kong (AAHK) to increase its stake in Zhuhai Airport, "with a view to deepening the co-operation of the two airports in building a globally competitive world-class airport cluster." AAHK owns a 55% stake in Zhuhai and has jointly operated the airport with the Zhuhai Municipal Government since 2006.

(For further information see: Hong Kong increases its stake in nearby Zhuhai Airport)

Indonesia

In Oct-2020 PT Angkasa Pura I reported that 26 global and national companies had participated in a selection process to find strategic partners for the management and development of Lombok Zainuddin Abdul Madjid International Airport.

(For further information see: Lombok Airport: huge interest in Indonesian airport concession)

PT Angkasa Pura II has also been conducting "intensive discussions with a number of prospective strategic partners" for the development of Medan Kualanamu International Airport. President director Muhammad Awaluddin described the proposed partnership as a "joint financing project", under which the partner "will share the burden and risk".

A final RFP was issued to prospective strategic partners in Jul-2020. AP II plans to develop the airport into an international transit hub.

(For further information see: Angkasa Pura II seeks RFPs for Medan airport 'hub' development)

Japan

Hokkaido Airports Corporation (HAC) began full-scale private operation of Sapporo Chitose Airport on 01-Jun-2020, followed by private operation of Asahikawa Airport in Oct-2020, and then Obihiro Airport, Hakodate Airport, Wakkanai Hokkaido Airport, Kushiro Airport and Memanbetsu Airport to be in Mar-2021.

HAC received approval to delay payment of the 2020 instalment of its operating rights fee for the airports until the end of Mar-2021, due to the impact of coronavirus on airport operations.

HAC had acquired 100% stakes in eight corporations, including the operators of seven airports in Hokkaido and the Sapporo International Air Cargo Terminal Corporation in Jan-2020. The eight companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Hokkaido Airports Corporation.

Airports on Hokkaido Island, Japan, operated by HAC

In Sep-2020, following a three-month virus impact delay, Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) selected the MTHS consortium as the priority negotiation rights holder for a contract to operate Hiroshima International Airport privately for 30 years.

The agreement was concluded in Dec-2020, and MTHS will start operation of Hiroshima's passenger terminal in Feb-2021, followed by full-scale operation of the airport on 01-Jul-2021.

(For further information see: Mitsui-led Japanese consortium wins Hiroshima Airport concession

In Aug-2020 the Ishikawa Prefecture said it was considering plans to privatise Komatsu Airport. MLIT agreed to undertake an asset survey of the airport on behalf of the prefectural government.

MLIT also agreed to undertake an asset survey of Niigata Airport on behalf of Niigata Prefecture. The prefectural government there is also considering plans to privatise the airport.

Okayama Prefecture established a committee of experts to examine a proposal to privatise Okayama Airport. The committee will study the impact of privatisation at airports in nearby prefectures, including Takamatsu Airport, Osaka Kobe Airport and Tottori Sand Dunes Conan Airport.

In Apr-2020 the Oita Prefecture said it would submit a request to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) to assess the feasibility of privatising Oita Airport.

Kyushu Kumamoto International Airport Corporation began private operation of Kumamoto Airport on 01-Apr-2020. The corporation will operate Kumamoto under the terms of a 33-year concession contract.

Korea

In Apr-2020 Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) signed an agreement with KB Asset Management to collaborate on foreign airport investment, development and operation projects.

IIAC president and CEO Bon Hwan Koo stated that the Seoul Incheon International Airport operator was planning to "expand its overseas business focusing on emerging markets and diversify its portfolio of overseas projects".

Active airports for Incheon International Airports Corporation (IIAC)

The Philippines

San Miguel Corporation (SMC) broke ground on the PHP735 billion (USD14 billion) New Manila International Airport project in Oct-2020.

Philippines' Department of Transportation and SMC signed an agreement on 18-Sep-2019, enabling SMC to start works on the project. CFO Ferdinand Constantino reported that SMC planned to move forward with the project despite COVID-19.

The Philippines' Senate later approved a bill on the construction of SMC AeroCity, including the airport in Bulacan, by SMC.

The expansion and upgrade of Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) by private parties remains unresolved. The parties involved include the LT group consortium (LT Group, Aboitiz Infracapital, AC Infrastructure Holdings Corporation, Alliance Global Group, Asia's Emerging Dragon Corp, Filinvest Development Corporation, JG Summit Holdings, Metro Pacific Investments Corporation and Changi Airports International [acting as a technical partner]).

The Philippine Government is not willing to accept revisions to the proposal submitted by this consortium, and it can only move forward with its NAIA project under options proposed by government.

Two other groups are interested, including Megawide Construction Corporation and GMR Infrastructure Ltd. The parties were granted original proponent status (OPS) for the NAIA upgrade after the government revoked an OPS granted to the super consortium, which consisted of various conglomerates mentioned above, and then their own OPS was revoked. They formally filed an appeal to Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) for the restoration of the OPS in Dec-2020.

Confusingly – SMC president Ramon Ang confirmed late in Dec-2020 that it had submitted an offer for a 10-year contract to operate Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Philippine Airport Ground Support Solutions Inc has also submitted a late offer to operate the airport.

Also in the Manila region, in Nov-2020 Cavite Province's governor Juanito Victor Remulla reported that the government had seen signs that a JV with MacroAsia Corporation and China Communications Construction Company for the Manila-Sangley Point Danilo Atienza Air Base project would be finalised.

The parties have received extensions from Cavite's Government to complete post-qualification requirements for the bid. The facility will initially handle small commercial aircraft – a move also aimed at reducing capacity constraints at Manila Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

(For further information see: New Manila Airport project to go ahead, but – too much competition?

Separately, Philippines' Transportation Undersecretary for Planning Ruben Reinoso reported that groups who had given unsolicited offers to operate and expand some of the country's provincial airports had submitted revised proposals due to COVID-19, and those were currently under evaluation.

Thailand

Thailand's Transport Minister Saksiam Chidchob reported that Airports of Thailand (AoT) could potentially take over some airport facilities from the Department of Airports, as that department "has many airports in its portfolio but not enough budget, while Airports of Thailand has the capital but not enough airports".

AoT is 70% owned by Thailand's Finance Ministry and would be required to improve and operate the facilities.

As of Dec-2020, paperwork for the proposed transfer of four provincial airports to AoT from the DoA is still being finalised. The airports in Udon Thani, Krabi, Chumphon and Buri Ram are currently located on public land owned by Thailand's Treasury Department. Details that need to be finalised include laws and regulations governing the transfer of assets between the AoT and the DoA.

Active airports for Airports of Thailand (AoT)