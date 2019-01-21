Airport investment: Korea’s IIAC and KAC seek global opportunities

Korea is not often thought of as a hotbed of international investment in airports, nor in their operation. But the two main operators –International Airport Corporation (IIAC) and Korea Airports Corporation (KAC) – have quietly built, and are expanding, a significant portfolio of airports outside the country by way mainly of concession, management and consulting activities.

Whereas IIAC’s focus is a flexible one, currently encompassing both Asia and the Middle East, KAC’s preference is for Latin America.

IIAC has secured its largest ever external project with the management of Kuwait Airport’s Terminal 4. KAC has secured several airport contracts in Latin America and expects them, and others, to contribute extensively to its bottom line in 2019.