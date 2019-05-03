Airport groups: new AENA division for Brazilian airport concessions
AENA Internacional was not very active after the privatisation of the parent company in 2015, meaning that it actually did bid in numerous deals but was not successful.
However, despite the fact that the national language in Brazil is Portuguese, rather than Spanish, it was successful in securing the concession on six smaller Brazilian airports in the last round there.
They are anchored around one main one airport, Recife, which is the country’s eighth busiest. While prospects are reasonable if Brazil’s economy improves, it is reasonable to wonder why the company did not take up the option on the remaining equity on London Luton Airport a few years ago; a safer bet all round.
