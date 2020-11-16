Airport financials: overview of 3/9 months to 30-Sep-2020

Previous CAPA reports this year relating to airport financial have painted a gloomy picture, with red ink dominating.

Reports being issued for the three and nine months ended 30-Sep-2020 tell a similar story, although it is becoming clearer that where there were already comprehensive domestic air services, these have kept airports going, and will help them regain stability when the anticipated recovery begins.

And, as ever, there are off-the-wall occasions where the pandemic has actually helped cement the air transport business at the expense of other modes.