Airport financials FY2021 - notable improvement on previous year

There have been a number of airports releasing their final, and full-year 2021 financial statements in the past few weeks. Once 20 or so do so, some conclusions can be drawn.

Generally speaking revenues and EBITDA, where published, have been better than 2020, although there is still some ground to be made up at the operating at net levels.

Europe performed better overall than Asia Pacific, where travel regulations are still in force in many countries and where they may even be reintroduced, for example in China.

The surprises come in Latin America. Even though results there are few and far between, so far the consensus is that the region is resisting the lingering coronavirus pandemic better than most other places.