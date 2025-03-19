Airport finance, development and strategy in shadow of political turmoil - part two: wider Americas

The annual GAD Americas global airport finance, development and strategy conference will take place in the Cayman Islands at the beginning of Apr-2025.

It will do so against a background of political unrest across the world, with violent changes of direction almost every day and no certainty about anything any longer.

In comparison, the airport sector is a haven of tranquillity.

In South America, Brazil is likely to remain at the forefront of both construction and privatisation activities, while in the Caribbean opportunities will continue to arise for P3 (public-private partnership) deals mainly to add infrastructure to existing airports.

Central America has lagged other parts of the continent in this respect, but may be about to start catching up.

Apart from these mainstays of conversation and debate, there are numerous other subjects that will inevitably be aired. Including how best to finance ATC in the future, and if it can be investable; how to marry airport, port and tourism development; how to integrate UAMs into the airport community and for what purpose; and how to provide for the myriad of propulsion systems that aircraft will require in the future at any single location.

This is part two of a two-part report.