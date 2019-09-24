Airport EBITDA/ EBITDA Margins 1H2019 – many factors in play

Airports across the world have been revealing their 1H2019 and 2Q2019 financial results recently as the air transport business again teeters on the edge of one its difficult periods.

Oil prices are going up, trade wars persist and cargo volume and, in some cases, passenger numbers are falling.

The accounting measure ‘EBITDA’ has long been used to gauge quickly a measure of how well or badly a company is performing at the operating level, along with the EBITDA MARGIN, which contrasts revenues and earnings.

This report looks at a variety of financial results, from Europe, Australasia and Latin America that have been released in the last month, and specifically at those two measures.