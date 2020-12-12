Airport car parking holds up against the odds

During the past decade or so non-aeronautical revenues have become an increasingly important element of the revenue mix for airports, and car parking, whether on open land or in constructed multi-storey parks, has become a growing part of those revenues. Some airports make 25% of their non-aero revenues from these sources and associated activities, such as premium and valet parking.

For the moment at least car parking is continuing to provide essential income for airports, boosted by the fact that many travellers prefer to use their own vehicles rather than any form of public transport for access to, or egress from, the airport.

Equally though, demand for car parking could abate in the future. Public transport options are improving, and there could be other lucrative uses for the land car parking occupies. There is a ‘resting’ environmental lobby waiting in the wings, ready to return when the pandemic subsides, with ever more strident demands.

This report looks at both sides of the argument.