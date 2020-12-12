Airport car parking holds up against the odds
During the past decade or so non-aeronautical revenues have become an increasingly important element of the revenue mix for airports, and car parking, whether on open land or in constructed multi-storey parks, has become a growing part of those revenues. Some airports make 25% of their non-aero revenues from these sources and associated activities, such as premium and valet parking.
For the moment at least car parking is continuing to provide essential income for airports, boosted by the fact that many travellers prefer to use their own vehicles rather than any form of public transport for access to, or egress from, the airport.
Equally though, demand for car parking could abate in the future. Public transport options are improving, and there could be other lucrative uses for the land car parking occupies. There is a ‘resting’ environmental lobby waiting in the wings, ready to return when the pandemic subsides, with ever more strident demands.
This report looks at both sides of the argument.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 400 News Briefs every weekday and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.