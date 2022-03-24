Airlines hope passenger surcharges will offset fuel price jump
The International Energy Agency warns that the prospect of large-scale disruptions to Russian oil production threatens a "global oil supply shock".
The price of Brent crude oil has jumped from its USD45-75 per barrel range of much of the past five or six years and is now comfortably above USD100. This threatens the recovery in airline profitability in 2022 (or, more accurately for most airlines, the narrowing of losses) as the industry seeks to pick itself up from the COVID-19 pandemic.
In response, a number of airlines are imposing, or considering, fuel surcharges on passenger fares. These include Delta, Air France-KLM, TAP Air Portugal, Loganair, Japan Airlines, AirAsia and the airlines of Taiwan and Thailand. Korean Air and China's airlines moved on fuel surcharges earlier in the year, when oil prices were already on an upward path.
Passenger fuel surcharges can only really work if they do not cause an erosion of underlying ticket prices.
This needs a favourable supply/demand balance, economic strength and consumer confidence. Current price sensitivity in the low fares-led recovery suggests that these conditions may not be fully in place.
Become a CAPA Member to access Analysis Reports
Our Analysis Reports are only available to CAPA Members. CAPA Membership provides exclusive access to in-depth insights on the latest developments in the aviation and travel industry, developed by our team of dedicated analysts located in Europe, North America, Asia and Australia.
Each report offers a fresh perspective on the latest industry trends and is available online or via the CAPA mobile app, with customisable alerts to help you stay informed and identify new business opportunities.
CAPA Membership also provides access to our full suite of tools, including a tailored selection of more than 1,000 News Briefs every week and comprehensive data and analysis on thousands of companies around the world.