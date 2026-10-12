Airlines are still growing, but the economics of growth are turning sour

Aviation has spent much of the post-pandemic period testing the proposition that travel demand is unusually resistant to economic shocks.

The latest issue of CAPA - Centre for Aviation's Airline Leader Briefing shows that proposition is now being challenged.

Global passenger traffic fell 0.8% year-on-year in Aug-2026, according to IATA, reversing Jul-2026's return to growth. International RPKs declined 0.9%, domestic RPKs 0.5%, while capacity still increased 0.3%, pushing the global passenger load factor down 0.9 percentage points to 85.1%.

The significance is not that aviation has suddenly entered a downturn. It has not. Global scheduled capacity remained 1.4% above the previous year in early Oct-2026, with particularly strong seasonal expansion in China and the US. But the relationship between capacity, demand and price is changing. Consumers are becoming more selective, value sensitivity is increasing and the industry's remaining fuel-hedging protection is being eroded just as energy-market distortions persist.

The result is an awkward transition. Airlines are still planning for growth, but the assumptions supporting that growth are becoming less secure. Premium leisure and corporate travel provide important protection, while emerging markets continue to outperform. Yet the broad-based pricing power that airlines enjoyed during the post-pandemic demand surge is becoming harder to sustain.

Looking forward to 2027, the central question will no longer be whether people want to travel. It is how much they are prepared to pay for it.